AGL 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
AIRLINK 189.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.05%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.26%)
CNERGY 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.57%)
DCL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DFML 41.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.9%)
DGKC 109.82 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (3.61%)
FCCL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.17%)
FFBL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (3.05%)
FFL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
HUBC 128.83 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (5.34%)
HUMNL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
KEL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
KOSM 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
MLCF 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.46%)
NBP 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
OGDC 233.29 Increased By ▲ 10.34 (4.64%)
PAEL 35.12 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.46%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.21%)
PPL 211.40 Increased By ▲ 9.95 (4.94%)
PRL 36.52 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (8.05%)
PTC 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.07%)
SEARL 114.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.77%)
TELE 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (5.44%)
TPLP 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.03%)
TREET 25.98 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (6.08%)
TRG 62.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.04%)
UNITY 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.26%)
BR100 12,347 Increased By 197.4 (1.62%)
BR30 39,100 Increased By 1007.3 (2.64%)
KSE100 116,169 Increased By 1867.6 (1.63%)
KSE30 36,659 Increased By 853.4 (2.38%)
Dec 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Istanbul death toll from tainted alcohol jumps to 37: governor

AFP Published December 16, 2024 Updated December 16, 2024 09:49pm

ISTANBUL: The death toll from people drinking tainted alcohol in Istanbul jumped to 37, the governor’s office said Monday.

“Thirty-seven people died and 17 others are still receiving treatment” over six weeks, the governor’s office said.

It said a total of 77 people had been poisoned since November 1, 23 of whom had been treated and discharged.

On December 4, Turkish media said 17 people had died from drinking tainted alcohol in Istanbul, while 22 others were being treated in hospital.

Alcohol tainted with methanol is thought to be the cause, methanol being a toxic substance that can be added to liquor to increase its potency but which can cause blindness, liver damage and death.

Alcohol poisoning kills 17 in Turkey

Poisonings from adulterated alcohol are quite common in Turkiye, where private production has exploded as authorities have cranked up taxes on alcoholic drinks.

The most commonly faked product is raki, Turkiye’s aniseed-flavoured national beverage whose price has shot up to around 1,300 lira ($37.20) a litre in supermarkets.

The minimum wage in Turkiye is 17,000 lira ($489) a month.

The authorities also fined 32 businesses for supplying fake alcohol, hitting them with a collective fine of 2.6 million Turkish lira ($76,200).

The governor’s office said police had arrested 14 people in connection with supplying the tainted alcohol and seized 14,701 bottles of suspect liquor.

Turkiye’s authoritarian President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has been accused of trying to Islamise society in the officially secular state, has often criticised the consumption of alcohol and tobacco.

At the end of 2021, at least 25 people died over the space of a few days in several different regions. A year before that, around 40 people died of alcohol poisoning.

Istanbul alcohol Turkiye alcohol poisoning

Comments

200 characters

Istanbul death toll from tainted alcohol jumps to 37: governor

Fifth successive cut: SBP reduces key policy rate by 200bps, takes it to 13%

Pakistani death toll in Greek boat tragedy rises to 4: FO

How the key interest rate has moved since July 2022

‘Interest rate still too high’: business community reacts to SBP’s cut of 200bps

Historic high: KSE-100 settles above 116,000 on rate cut anticipation

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

PM Shehbaz to visit Egypt for ‘Developing Eight’ countries summit: FO

Canada deputy PM quits over rift with Trudeau on Trump tariffs

OGDCL revives heavy oil well in Punjab, enhances production capacity

Oil prices edge down on soft Chinese spending data

Read more stories