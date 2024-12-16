AGL 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
AIRLINK 190.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.16%)
BOP 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.05%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.71%)
DCL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.56%)
DFML 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.82%)
DGKC 108.80 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.65%)
FCCL 38.14 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.11%)
FFBL 95.49 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (2.23%)
FFL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
HUBC 128.40 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (4.99%)
HUMNL 14.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
KOSM 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
MLCF 49.89 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.28%)
NBP 73.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.95%)
OGDC 235.40 Increased By ▲ 12.45 (5.58%)
PAEL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.81%)
PIBTL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.79%)
PPL 214.50 Increased By ▲ 13.05 (6.48%)
PRL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (7.84%)
PTC 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
SEARL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.17%)
TELE 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.6%)
TOMCL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (5.03%)
TPLP 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.03%)
TREET 25.95 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.96%)
TRG 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.72%)
UNITY 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1%)
WTL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (6.15%)
BR100 12,352 Increased By 202 (1.66%)
BR30 39,190 Increased By 1097 (2.88%)
KSE100 116,169 Increased By 1867.6 (1.63%)
KSE30 36,659 Increased By 853.4 (2.38%)
Dec 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SNB lowers threshold factor for sight deposit interest payments

Reuters Published 16 Dec, 2024 03:37pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

ZURICH: The Swiss National Bank will lower the threshold factor where it pays interest on sight deposits to commercial banks lodging money with it overnight, the central bank said on Monday.

The SNB will pay interest at its policy rate of 0.5% to banks up to 20 times their minimum reserve requirement from February 1 next year, down from 22 times previously.

Sight deposits held above the threshold will be remunerated at a discount rate, which is currently 0%.

The SNB said the change in thresholds was to counteract the increase in reserve requirements for lenders that the SNB introduced earlier this year.

Swiss National Bank not locked into rate cuts, Vice Chairman says

Sight deposits held by the SNB have ballooned in recent years as a result of the SNB’s foreign currency purchases. On Monday, the SNB said it held 456 billion Swiss francs ($512.30 billion) in sight deposits.

The move follows the latest cut in the SNB’s interest rate, which was lowered by 50 basis points last week to 0.5%, the lowest level since November 2022.

Monday’s adjustment “has no impact on the current monetary policy stance”, the SNB said.

Swiss National Bank

Comments

200 characters

SNB lowers threshold factor for sight deposit interest payments

Historic high: KSE-100 settles above 116,000 as investors anticipate further policy rate cut

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Govt set to launch National Digital Commission to drive digitization: Shaza Fatima

Oil drops from highest in weeks, focus on Fed rate cuts

$300m NHSP: Implementation progress moderately satisfactory: World Bank

Meat, bone meal imported from Brazil: customs values revised

Pakistan to export medical professionals to KSA

Kremlin says no final decisions yet on fate of Russian military bases in Syria

44pc increase in revenue collection: KP has outclassed other provinces: CM

FBR directed to provide copies of ADRC orders to applicant

Read more stories