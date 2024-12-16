AGL 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.58%)
AIRLINK 191.49 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (0.86%)
BOP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
CNERGY 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
DCL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
DFML 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.88%)
DGKC 107.50 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.42%)
FCCL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.19%)
FFBL 99.12 Increased By ▲ 5.71 (6.11%)
FFL 15.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 122.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.33%)
KEL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
KOSM 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
MLCF 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.76%)
NBP 71.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.51%)
OGDC 231.60 Increased By ▲ 8.65 (3.88%)
PAEL 35.64 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (6.01%)
PIBTL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.41%)
PPL 205.70 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (2.11%)
PRL 35.85 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (6.07%)
PTC 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
SEARL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.17%)
TELE 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (5.16%)
TPLP 13.09 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.54%)
TREET 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.74%)
TRG 62.20 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.37%)
UNITY 35.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (9.5%)
BR100 12,335 Increased By 185.7 (1.53%)
BR30 38,576 Increased By 483.7 (1.27%)
KSE100 116,225 Increased By 1923.2 (1.68%)
KSE30 36,613 Increased By 807.7 (2.26%)
Dec 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ace spinner Rashid Khan back for Afghanistan Tests in Zimbabwe

AFP Published 16 Dec, 2024 01:04pm

KABUL: Rashid Khan is set to play Test cricket for the first time in nearly four years after the world-renowned spinner was named Monday in Afghanistan’s squad for a series in Zimbabwe.

The 26-year-old missed Afghanistan’s most recent Test matches on medical advice to heal a back injury for which he underwent surgery earlier this year.

He last played a Test against Zimbabwe in March 2021 but has been featuring in white-ball cricket.

The two-match Test series is scheduled from December 26 to January 6 in Bulawayo.

“Rashid Khan’s return to the Test squad is a promising sign for our red-ball game going forward and we expect good performance from the team,” said Afghanistan Cricket Board’s interim chief selector Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil.

Bangladesh grabs seven-run win in West Indies T20 opener

Left-arm top-order batter Sediqullah Atal, who has played ODIs and T20Is, has been added to the Test squad for the first time. Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the side.

Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhail, Afsar Zazai, Riaz Hassan, Sediqullah Atal, Abdul Malik, Baheer Shah Mahboob, Ismat Alam, Azmatullah Omarzai, Zahir Khan, Zia Ur Rehman Akbar, Zahir Shehzad, Rashid Khan, Yamin Ahmadzai, Bashir Ahmad Afghan, Naveed Zadran, Fareed Ahmad Malik.

Afghanistan Zimbabwe Rashid Khan Afghanistan Cricket Board Hashmatullah Shahidi Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe test

Comments

200 characters

Ace spinner Rashid Khan back for Afghanistan Tests in Zimbabwe

KSE-100 crosses 116,000 with 2,000-point gain as investors anticipate further policy rate cut

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Meat, bone meal imported from Brazil: customs values revised

Govt set to launch National Digital Commission to drive digitization: Shaza Fatima

FBR directed to provide copies of ADRC orders to applicant

Oil eases from highest in weeks, investors eye Fed rate cuts

SHC orders FBR to train its officers in adjudication

44pc increase in revenue collection: KP has outclassed other provinces: CM

Pakistan to export medical professionals to KSA

18th Amendment has helped improve healthcare in provinces: Gilani

Read more stories