AGL 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.58%)
AIRLINK 192.00 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.13%)
BOP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.14%)
DCL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
DFML 42.28 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.35%)
DGKC 107.94 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.84%)
FCCL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.19%)
FFBL 99.00 Increased By ▲ 5.59 (5.98%)
FFL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 122.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
KEL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.37%)
KOSM 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
MLCF 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.66%)
NBP 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.43%)
OGDC 231.00 Increased By ▲ 8.05 (3.61%)
PAEL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (6.34%)
PIBTL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.52%)
PPL 205.89 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (2.2%)
PRL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (5.59%)
PTC 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
SEARL 115.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.18%)
TELE 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.08%)
TOMCL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (4.89%)
TPLP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (9.46%)
TREET 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.74%)
TRG 62.19 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.35%)
UNITY 35.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (9.5%)
BR100 12,310 Increased By 160 (1.32%)
BR30 38,532 Increased By 439.7 (1.15%)
KSE100 116,098 Increased By 1796.6 (1.57%)
KSE30 36,564 Increased By 758.5 (2.12%)
Dec 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh grabs seven-run win in West Indies T20 opener

AFP Published 16 Dec, 2024 12:18pm

KINGSTOWN: Hasan Mahmud delivered a superb final over as Bangladesh snatched a seven-run win over the West Indies in the first T20 International of a three-match series at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent on Sunday.

Defending a total of 146 for seven, the visitors seemed destined to fall to the mighty hitting of Rovman Powell as the home skipper blazed 60 off 35 balls with five fours and four sixes to lift his side from the depths of 61 for seven in the 12th over to within touching distance of a sensational victory.

His eighth-wicket partnership of 68 off 38 balls with fellow all-rounder Romario Shepherd (22) looked to have swung the match decisively his team’s way as, despite the loss of Shepherd in the 19th over, Powell was still at the crease in partnership with Alzarri Joseph with nine runs needed for victory when Mahmud started the final over.

However, the seamer responded to the challenge magnificently, having Powell caught behind by Bangladesh captain Litton Das off the third ball of the over and then uprooting Joseph’s middle-stump two balls later to leave local hero Obed McCoy a helpless spectator at the other end.

McCoy had earlier claimed his 50th wicket in T20 Internationals on his return to the West Indies team, finishing with figures of two for 30.

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein was again at his miserly best in taking two for 13 off his four overs but Bangladesh were able to gain late impetus from 96 for five in the 15th over courtesy of Jaker Ali, Shamim Hosein and Mahedi Hasan.

Bangladesh on top after Rana five-for against West Indies

Opener Soumya Sarkar held the early part of the innings together with a topscore of 43.

Hasan then followed his unbeaten 26 with an outstanding bowling effort, his spin varieties earning him four for 13, and subsequently the “Man of the Match” award, as the West Indies middle-order caved in for what looked like an inevitable massive defeat.

Powell and Shepherd nearly completed a memorable rescue act, though, before they were thwarted by the excellent Mahmud.

West Indies Soumya Sarkar Hasan Mahmud Bangladesh vs west indies t20 St Vincent

Comments

200 characters

Bangladesh grabs seven-run win in West Indies T20 opener

KSE-100 crosses 116,000 with 2,000-point gain as investors anticipate further policy rate cut

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Meat, bone meal imported from Brazil: customs values revised

FBR directed to provide copies of ADRC orders to applicant

Oil eases from highest in weeks, investors eye Fed rate cuts

SHC orders FBR to train its officers in adjudication

44pc increase in revenue collection: KP has outclassed other provinces: CM

Pakistan to export medical professionals to KSA

18th Amendment has helped improve healthcare in provinces: Gilani

Business community leaders urge SBP to cut interest rate by 5pc

Read more stories