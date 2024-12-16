China November industrial output rises 5.4%, above expectations

BEIJING: China’s industrial output rose 5.4% from a year earlier in November, quickening from October’s 5.3% growth, signalling tentative stabilisation in the world’s second-largest economy as recent stimulus measures start to gain traction.

Data released on Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics beat expectations for a 5.3% rise in a Reuters poll of 26 analysts.

Retail sales, a gauge of consumption, grew 3.0% in November, down from a 4.8% rise in October. Analysts had predicted a 4.6% expansion.

Fixed asset investment increased 3.3% in January-November from the same period a year earlier, compared with an expected 3.4% rise.

It grew 3.4% in the January to October period.