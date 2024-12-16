AGL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.6%)
AIRLINK 192.00 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.13%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.36%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.71%)
DCL 10.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.15%)
DGKC 107.95 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (1.85%)
FCCL 37.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
FFBL 97.80 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (4.7%)
FFL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.47%)
HUBC 122.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
KEL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
KOSM 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
MLCF 49.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.82%)
NBP 72.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.29%)
OGDC 230.80 Increased By ▲ 7.85 (3.52%)
PAEL 35.60 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (5.89%)
PIBTL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.52%)
PPL 205.11 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (1.82%)
PRL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (5.92%)
PTC 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
SEARL 115.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 38.52 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (5.22%)
TPLP 13.02 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (8.95%)
TREET 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.76%)
TRG 62.17 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.32%)
UNITY 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1%)
WTL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (10.61%)
BR100 12,278 Increased By 127.9 (1.05%)
BR30 38,483 Increased By 390.3 (1.02%)
KSE100 115,978 Increased By 1675.8 (1.47%)
KSE30 36,519 Increased By 713.1 (1.99%)
Dec 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China November industrial output rises 5.4%, above expectations

Reuters Published 16 Dec, 2024 11:25am

BEIJING: China’s industrial output rose 5.4% from a year earlier in November, quickening from October’s 5.3% growth, signalling tentative stabilisation in the world’s second-largest economy as recent stimulus measures start to gain traction.

Data released on Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics beat expectations for a 5.3% rise in a Reuters poll of 26 analysts.

Retail sales, a gauge of consumption, grew 3.0% in November, down from a 4.8% rise in October. Analysts had predicted a 4.6% expansion.

China’s September industrial profits post steepest fall of the year

Fixed asset investment increased 3.3% in January-November from the same period a year earlier, compared with an expected 3.4% rise.

It grew 3.4% in the January to October period.

Industrial Sector industrial units China industrial output

Comments

200 characters

China November industrial output rises 5.4%, above expectations

KSE-100 crosses 116,000 with 2,000-point gain as investors anticipate further policy rate cut

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Meat, bone meal imported from Brazil: customs values revised

FBR directed to provide copies of ADRC orders to applicant

Oil eases from highest in weeks, investors eye Fed rate cuts

SHC orders FBR to train its officers in adjudication

44pc increase in revenue collection: KP has outclassed other provinces: CM

Pakistan to export medical professionals to KSA

18th Amendment has helped improve healthcare in provinces: Gilani

Business community leaders urge SBP to cut interest rate by 5pc

Read more stories