SHANGHAI: China’s long-term yields hit record lows in early trade on Monday as easing expectations intensified.

China 30-year treasury yield hit a record low of 1.99% while the 10-year government bond yield fell to 1.75%.

China bond yields fall after Fed rate cut

A People’s Bank of China official said on Saturday that China has room to further cut the reserve requirement ratio, the latest official pledge of monetary easing.