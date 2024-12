HONG KONG: Moody’s Ratings said it had raised China’s 2025 GDP growth forecast to 4.2% from 4.0%, as it expected credit conditions to stabilise and Beijing’s stimulus efforts since September to mitigate some impact from potentially higher US tariffs.

