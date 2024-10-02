AGL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.29%)
AIRLINK 134.30 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (1.94%)
BOP 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
DCL 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.59%)
DFML 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.27%)
DGKC 75.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.41%)
FCCL 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.34%)
FFBL 49.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.18%)
FFL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.62%)
HUBC 123.51 Decreased By ▼ -4.19 (-3.28%)
HUMNL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.37%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.05%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 59.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.77%)
OGDC 146.86 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.76%)
PAEL 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-4.17%)
PIBTL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
PPL 108.73 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.4%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
PTC 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SEARL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.85%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
TOMCL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-10.01%)
TPLP 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
TREET 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
TRG 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.64%)
UNITY 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 8,611 Increased By 11.2 (0.13%)
BR30 26,031 Decreased By -116 (-0.44%)
KSE100 81,954 Increased By 149.5 (0.18%)
KSE30 26,055 Increased By 44.1 (0.17%)
Oct 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UniCredit’s rating might top Italy’s if it buys Commerzbank, Moody’s says

Reuters Published 02 Oct, 2024 01:25pm

MILAN: Moody’s would consider hiking UniCredit’s credit rating one notch above Italy’s sovereign rating if it bought Commerzbank, depending on a number of factors including an ability to contain execution and operational risks, the ratings agency said.

Italy’s UniCredit has built a near 21% stake in Commerzbank, pending supervisory approval, and says it is keen to explore a full takeover. The move has irked Germany’s establishment and Commerzbank has said its strategy is based on independence.

An acquisition would be Europe’s first major cross-border banking deal since the global financial crisis. Moody’s said it would assess whether UniCredit’s standalone rating of ‘Baa3’, currently aligned with Italy’s rating, would merit an upgrade to ‘Baa2’ in the event of a deal. UniCredit’s unsecured debt rating would improve as a consequence, it said.

Any upgrade “would depend upon the combined group’s degree of international diversification, exposure to Italian sovereign risk, and its post-acquisition capitalization, asset risk, funding and liquidity,” Moody’s said.

Italy’s weak credit standing has traditionally posed a challenge to Italian lenders’ international expansion plans. Before courting Commerzbank, UniCredit underwent a long restructuring and amassed billions of capital in excess of its minimum target.

In the event of a deal, a stronger footprint in triple-A rated Germany, more diversified funding channels, and a lower direct exposures to Italy’s debt relative to capital would “loosen the intrinsic links and correlation” between UniCredit’s and Italy’s ratings.

“We would expect UniCredit’s currently very strong capitalization to be diluted in the event of an acquisition of Commerzbank, but to remain sound and at least consistent with management’s stated target range for a minimum CET1 of 12.5%-13%,” Moody’s said, referring to a key gauge of capital.

Moody’s fires France credit rating warning over snap elections

“While any acquisition would likely reduce profitability in the short-term given restructuring and other costs, it would in the medium-term enable higher returns through cost synergies in Germany and deliver a stronger combined franchise,” it added. Meanwhile, Moody’s confirmed UniCredit’s ratings with a stable outlook.

Commerzbank UniCredit moody

Comments

200 characters

UniCredit’s rating might top Italy’s if it buys Commerzbank, Moody’s says

Israel presses on with military presence in Lebanon after Iran attack

Iran says attack on Israel is over as fears grow of wider conflict

Oil prices jump more than 2% as Middle East tensions escalate

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

T-Bill buyback to boost lending to private sector: SBP governor

Sale of petroleum products jumps 20% in September amid higher demand

Saudi says oil may drop to $50 if OPEC+ members flout output curbs, WSJ reports

Sugar export to Afghanistan: Banks directed to ensure 100pc advance payment

Purchasing property, car: Non-tax filers to face restriction: Aurangzeb

Etisalat: govt contemplating finding middle ground to resolve payment issue

Read more stories