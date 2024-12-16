AGL 39.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
AIRLINK 194.40 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (2.4%)
BOP 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
DCL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.56%)
DFML 41.72 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.99%)
DGKC 106.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.86%)
FCCL 37.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
FFBL 94.99 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.69%)
FFL 15.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
KOSM 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
MLCF 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.76%)
NBP 71.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.26%)
OGDC 226.52 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (1.6%)
PAEL 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.75%)
PIBTL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
PPL 205.98 Increased By ▲ 4.53 (2.25%)
PRL 34.43 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.86%)
PTC 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
SEARL 117.51 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.55%)
TELE 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TOMCL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.43%)
TPLP 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
TREET 26.50 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (8.21%)
TRG 61.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
UNITY 35.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.68%)
BR100 12,242 Increased By 92.5 (0.76%)
BR30 38,330 Increased By 237.1 (0.62%)
KSE100 115,592 Increased By 1290.6 (1.13%)
KSE30 36,312 Increased By 506.4 (1.41%)
Dec 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-16

Greece boat capsize: One Pakistani dead, 47 others rescued: FO

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 16 Dec, 2024 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) confirmed on Sunday that one Pakistani citizen was among the dead in the boat capsizing incidents in Greece, while 47 others from Pakistan were successfully rescued.

At least five migrants lost their lives when their wooden boat, which was transporting several Pakistanis, overturned near Greece’s southern island of Gavdos, according to the coastguard on Saturday. Witnesses reported that several individuals were still missing as search operations are continued.

Those rescued had been transferred to the island of Crete, the coastguard said, adding that the number of those missing had not yet been confirmed.

Coastguard boats, merchant vessels, an Italian frigate and naval aircraft have been searching the area since Greek authorities were alerted about the incident on Friday night.

In separate incidents on Saturday, a Malta-flagged cargo vessel rescued 47 migrants from a boat sailing about 40 nautical miles off Gavdos, while a tanker rescued another 88 migrants some 28 nautical miles off the tiny island in Greece’s south.

“At this stage we are unable to confirm the number of dead or missing Pakistani nationals.” the FO said in a statement.

It said that the Embassy of Pakistan in Athens is in contact with the Hellenic Coast Guard and with the Coast Guard of Chania, which are directly dealing with the search and rescue operation.

“The Embassy officials have reached Crete to meet with the rescued Pakistanis and provide them with any assistance required,” it added.

The FO said that it has activated its Crisis Management Unit (CMU) to facilitate Pakistanis in Greece.

Pakistani nationals in Greece were asked to contact the CMU at (051-9207887) or (cmu1@mofa. gov.pk)

Families of missing Pakistanis can contact the Embassy of Pakistan to share details at (+30-6943850188), the statement added.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life in the incident. “Human trafficking is a heinous act, people lose their loved ones,” the president was quoted as saying in a post on X by PPP. He also stressed the need to intensify measures to prevent human trafficking.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed regret over the incident and directed that all necessary steps be taken.

He also directed Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to submit an inquiry report as soon as possible.

In a separate post on X, Shehbaz noted that the Pakistan Embassy in Athens is working closely with Greek authorities to ascertain details and provide information to families of the victims, which Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar is overseeing.

He added that the government will make all efforts to bring the rescued Pakistanis back home safely, and “take strict action against those involved in this incident of illegal human trafficking.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Foreign Office migrants Greece Pakistan Foreign office migrant boat boat capsized accident Greece migrant boat disaster Pakistani migrants Pakistani Embassy in Athens

Comments

200 characters

Greece boat capsize: One Pakistani dead, 47 others rescued: FO

Meat, bone meal imported from Brazil: customs values revised

FBR directed to provide copies of ADRC orders to applicant

LHC orders FBR to train its officers in adjudication

44pc increase in revenue collection: KP has outclassed other provinces: CM

Pakistan to export medical professionals to KSA

18th Amendment has helped improve healthcare in provinces: Gilani

Business community leaders urge SBP to cut interest rate by 5pc

LPG price increased by Rs10 in Karachi

Dec 16 reminds nation to unite against terrorism: President

Nation stands united against terrorism: PM

Read more stories