Pakistan Print 2024-12-16

Siddiqul Farooq passes away

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 16 Dec, 2024 07:01am

ISLAMABAD: A close aide of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) senior leader Siddiqul Farooq passed away on Sunday after a prolonged battle with a kidney disease.

Farooq, a seasoned political figure, previously held the position of chairman of Evacuee Trust Property Board, and remained associated with PML-N for about three decades.

He also held several prominent positions during his career particularly during Gen Pervez Musharraf martial law in 1999 when Nawaz Sharif was sent on exile.

He served as the principal secretary to the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, headed the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), and was the information secretary for PML-N.

The funeral prayers will be held at the H-11 cemetery in Islamabad at 11am on Monday (today).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his deep sorrow over Siddiqul Farooq’s passing, offering condolences to his family.

He praised the late leader’s contributions to PML-N, calling him a sincere politician whose services to the party would always be remembered.

