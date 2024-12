RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Sunday condemned as “sabotage” of Syria an Israeli plan to double the population of the occupied and annexed Golan Heights.

In a statement, Riyadh’s foreign ministry expressed “condemnation and denunciation” of the plan, which it called part of “continued sabotage of opportunities to restore security and stability in Syria” after Islamist-led rebels overthrew president Bashar al-Assad one week ago.