At least one killed as Russian tankers wrecked in Black Sea

AFP Published 15 Dec, 2024 05:19pm
MOSCOW: Russia mounted a rescue effort Sunday after two oil tankers were wrecked in rough seas off Moscow-annexed Crimea and one broke apart, killing at least one sailor and causing an oil spill.

The tankers, transporting thousands of tonnes of fuel oil, were both damaged in a storm in the Kerch Strait between Crimea and southern Russia’s Krasnodar region, Russian news agencies reported.

“Today as a result of a storm in the Black Sea waters, two tankers, the Volgoneft-212 and the Volgoneft-239 were wrecked. On board the ships are crews of 15 and 14. As a result of the accident there was an oil spill,” said federal shipping agency Rosmorrechflot.

Reports on crew numbers varied with the emergency situations ministry putting them at 13 and 14.

Houthi-struck oil tanker could spill ‘million barrels,’ US warns

Dramatic videos posted online showed the stern of the Volgoneft-212 ship broken off and floating vertically in the water. Interfax reported that some of the crew members were in the water.

The emergency situations ministry later said that 13 sailors had been evacuated from the first ship, but “unfortunately one of them had died”.

“Two tug boats and two helicopters have been sent to the tankers. The evacuation is proceeding,” the federal shipping agency said, adding that “measures are being taken to eliminate the oil spill”.

