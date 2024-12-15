Gazprom to send 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Sunday

MOSCOW: Russian gas producer Gazprom said it would send 42.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Sunday, the same volume as on Saturday.
LNG traders divert cargoes from Europe to Asia as eastern demand strengthens
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Dec 13
|
278.15
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Dec 13
|
277.95
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Dec 13
|
153.65
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Dec 13
|
0.89
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Dec 13
|
1.26
|
Euro to USD / Dec 13
|
1.05
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Dec 13
|
6,051.09
|
India Sensex / Dec 13
|
82,133.12
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Dec 13
|
39,470.44
|
Nasdaq / Dec 13
|
19,926.72
|
Hang Seng / Dec 13
|
19,971.24
|
FTSE 100 / Dec 13
|
8,300.33
|
Dow Jones / Dec 13
|
44,828.06
|
Germany DAX 30 / Dec 13
|
20,405.92
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Dec 13
|
71.29
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Dec 13
|
17,585
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Dec 13
|
242,373.80
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Dec 13
|
2,648.23
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Dec 13
|
69.27
|
Petrol/Litre / Dec 15
|
252.10
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Dec 13
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
8.07
▲ 1.00 (14.14%)
|
F.Credit & Inv / Dec 13
First Credit and Investment Bank Limited(FCIBL)
|
8.69
▲ 1.00 (13.00%)
|
LSE Financial Serv. / Dec 13
LSE Financial Services Limited(LSEFSL)
|
15.14
▲ 1.38 (10.03%)
|
United Brands / Dec 13
United Brands Limited(UBDL)
|
24.84
▲ 2.26 (10.01%)
|
Arpak Int. / Dec 13
Arpak International Investments Ltd.(ARPAK)
|
76.32
▲ 6.94 (10.00%)
|
Biafo Ind. / Dec 13
Biafo Industries Limited(BIFO)
|
190.43
▲ 17.31 (10.00%)
|
Data Agro / Dec 13
Data Agro Limited(DAAG)
|
104.61
▲ 9.51 (10.00%)
|
Fecto Cement / Dec 13
Fecto Cement Limited(FECTC)
|
120.47
▲ 10.95 (10.00%)
|
Honda Atlas Cars / Dec 13
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited(HCAR)
|
336.11
▲ 30.56 (10.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
First Capital Equities / Dec 13
First Capital Equities Limited(FCEL)
|
5
▼ -0.76 (-13.19%)
|
Blue-Ex Ltd / Dec 13
Blue-Ex Limited (GEM)(GEMBLUEX)
|
32.99
▼ -3.66 (-9.99%)
|
Crescent Fib. / Dec 13
Crescent Fibres Limited(CFL)
|
39.60
▼ -4.37 (-9.94%)
|
Mughal Energy / Dec 13
Mughal Energy Limited(GEM)(GEMMEL)
|
21
▼ -1.65 (-7.28%)
|
Askari Bank / Dec 13
Askari Bank Limited(AKBL)
|
37.56
▼ -2.93 (-7.24%)
|
First AL-Noor Mod. / Dec 13
First Al-Noor Modaraba(FANM)
|
3.25
▼ -0.24 (-6.88%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Dec 13
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
6.45
▼ -0.45 (-6.52%)
|
Haseeb Waqas / Dec 13
Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills Limited(HWQS)
|
12.01
▼ -0.83 (-6.46%)
|
K.S.B.Pumps / Dec 13
KSB Pumps Company Limited(KSBP)
|
151
▼ -9.98 (-6.20%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Dec 13
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
232,925,553
▼ -0.01
|
Cnergyico PK / Dec 13
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
80,186,381
▼ -0.14
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Dec 13
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
75,005,438
▲ 0.61
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Dec 13
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
59,689,845
▲ 0.06
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Dec 13
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
49,273,861
▼ -0.03
|
Treet Corp / Dec 13
Treet Corporation Limited(TREET)
|
47,769,775
▲ 2.23
|
Lotte Chemical / Dec 13
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited(LOTCHEM)
|
45,989,291
▼ -1.12
|
Sui South Gas / Dec 13
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
38,442,527
▼ -1.06
|
Power Cement / Dec 13
Power Cement Limited(POWER)
|
37,680,570
▲ 0.57
