AGL 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.42%)
AIRLINK 155.05 Increased By ▲ 12.58 (8.83%)
BOP 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
CNERGY 6.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.48%)
DCL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.57%)
DFML 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.69%)
DGKC 93.60 Increased By ▲ 4.29 (4.8%)
FCCL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.93%)
FFBL 78.31 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.12%)
FFL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
HUBC 109.63 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.31%)
HUMNL 14.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.72%)
KEL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KOSM 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.95%)
MLCF 46.23 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.82%)
NBP 75.90 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (3.1%)
OGDC 191.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.14%)
PAEL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.38%)
PPL 164.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.3%)
PRL 27.21 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.42%)
PTC 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.38%)
SEARL 96.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.8%)
TELE 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.22%)
TOMCL 34.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.86%)
TPLP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.72%)
TREET 17.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
TRG 61.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.79%)
UNITY 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.51%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,170 Increased By 74.3 (0.67%)
BR30 33,529 Increased By 274.4 (0.83%)
KSE100 104,195 Increased By 920 (0.89%)
KSE30 32,176 Increased By 206.8 (0.65%)
Dec 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

LNG traders divert cargoes from Europe to Asia as eastern demand strengthens

Reuters Published 03 Dec, 2024 12:24pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Three liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes on course for Europe have been diverted to Asia to meet stronger Asian demand and as gas prices in Europe have eased, according to analysts and shipping data.

The quick change in course reflects agility of trading firms in sending LNG supplies to Europe or Asia, whichever pays, as colder weather increases competition between the two regions for the fuel used in power generation.

The arbitrage window to send US and African LNG to Asia opened as Asian prices rose to $15.10 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) on Friday, the highest this year, driven by colder weather in North Asia.

The benchmark front-month contract at the Dutch TTF hub closed at 47.50 euros per megawatt hour on Friday, or a lower $14.72 per mmBtu.

The spread was enough to cover the additional spot freight costs for delivering US LNG to Asia via the Cape of Good Hope instead of Europe, said Samuel Good, head of LNG pricing at commodity pricing agency Argus.

This shift is supported by record low prompt spot charter rates, he added. Vessels that have diverted back to Asia include Shell’s LNGShips Empress, BP’s Aristos 1 and Mitsubishi’s Diamond Gas Victoria, according to the analysts and Kpler data.

“We’ve seen three already, but there’ll be many more with the arbitrage deemed open,” Good said.

LNGShips Empress departed Sabine Pass in the US state of Louisiana on Nov. 11 and appeared to be heading to Asia, said Alex Froley, senior LNG analyst at data intelligence firm ICIS.

It diverted to Europe in mid-November before diverting back to Asia a week later.

QatarEnergy signs long-term LNG deal with Shell for delivery to China

Meanwhile, Aristos I left Nigeria’s Bonny Island on Oct. 31. It went around the Cape of Good Hope towards Asia, came back west into the Atlantic, and is now heading back east again, he added.

“We’ve seen at least a couple of cargoes switching back to Asia after initially diverting towards Europe, although the bulk of diversions in the last couple of weeks were towards Europe,” said Froley.

Just two weeks ago, at least five LNG cargoes were diverted from Asia to Europe, drawn by higher European gas prices after Russia’s Gazprom halted supplies to Austria’s OMV.

“This may be related to Asian prices recovering some strength versus Europe once more, or to companies re-assessing their portfolios after the initial reaction,” said Froley.

Diamond Gas Victoria departed Lake Charles in Louisiana on Nov. 16. It looked to be heading towards Europe before pivoting towards the Cape of Good Hope and is now destined for Taichung, Taiwan, Kpler and LSEG data showed.

“That said, not all cargoes heading for Europe, or planned loadings set to sail there, can be diverted to Asia with the arbitrage opening again, especially those set to be delivered to Europe’s floating storage and regasification units which are tied to a regasification schedule overlapping with other terminal users,” Argus’ Good said.

LNG liquefied natural gas Gazprom LNGShips Empress

Comments

200 characters

LNG traders divert cargoes from Europe to Asia as eastern demand strengthens

Want to see Pakistani govt engage, deal with peaceful protests respectfully: US State Dept

KSE-100 scales new peak, crosses 104,000

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

One for 325: UBL board approves merger with Silkbank via share swap

Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited moves toward voluntary winding-up

Armed forces with nation’s support capable of guarding country against ‘entire spectrum of threats’: COAS Munir

Those who violated law during PTI protest must be punished as per law: PM Shehbaz

Oil prices trade in tight range ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Economic reform agenda: Govt has no room for complacency, says Aurangzeb

FBR set to put more curbs on FATA/ PATA steel sector

Read more stories