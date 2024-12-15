AGL 39.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 189.85 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.22%)
BOP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.93%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.77%)
DCL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
DFML 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.17%)
DGKC 105.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.43%)
FCCL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.25%)
FFBL 93.41 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.89%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
HUBC 122.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.75%)
HUMNL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
KEL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KOSM 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.33%)
MLCF 48.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.39%)
NBP 72.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-3.35%)
OGDC 222.95 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (4.47%)
PAEL 33.62 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.91%)
PIBTL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.62%)
PPL 201.45 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.76%)
PRL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.17%)
PTC 26.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
SEARL 116.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.12%)
TELE 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.53%)
TOMCL 36.61 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.36%)
TPLP 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.93%)
TREET 24.49 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (9.87%)
TRG 61.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.76%)
UNITY 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.72%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,150 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 38,093 Increased By 312.6 (0.83%)
KSE100 114,302 Increased By 121.3 (0.11%)
KSE30 35,805 Increased By 104.1 (0.29%)
Dec 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Donald Trump picks Richard Grenell as envoy for special missions

Reuters Published 15 Dec, 2024 10:50am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Donald Trump said on Saturday he was picking Richard Grenell, his former intelligence chief, as presidential envoy for special missions, a post where he will likely drive policies toward some US adversaries, including North Korea.

“Ric will work in some of the hottest spots around the World, including Venezuela and North Korea,” Trump said on his Truth Social media platform without further describing the duties.

A Trump transition source told Reuters that Grenell will also focus on tensions in the Balkans.

Grenell served as Trump’s ambassador to Germany, a special presidential envoy for Serbia and Kosovo peace negotiations, and as acting director of national intelligence during Trump’s 2017-2021 term.

After campaigning for Trump ahead of the Nov. 5 election, he was a top contender for secretary of state, a job that went to US Senator Marco Rubio.

He was also considered for special envoy for the Ukraine war, which went to retired lieutenant general Keith Kellogg. Trump takes office next month.

Presidents name presidential and special envoys to focus on global issues, crises or specific diplomatic efforts.

North Korea and Venezuela are US adversaries, though Reuters has reported that Trump has considered pursuing direct talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, hoping to reduce risks of armed conflict.

Donald Trump picks Susie Wiles as his White House chief of staff

What reciprocation Kim might offer Trump is unclear.

The North Koreans ignored four years of outreach by US President Joe Biden to start talks with no pre-conditions, and Kim is emboldened by an expanded missile arsenal and a much closer relationship with Russia.

During his presidential campaign, Trump called Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro a dictator.

Maduro said Trump’s re-election was “a new start” for bilateral relations. In his first term, Trump put in place harsher sanctions on the South American country, especially on its key oil industry. Maduro broke off relations in 2019.

Grenell had previous interactions with Maduro associates.

Reuters reported that in 2020 Grenell secretly met with a Maduro representative to try to work out the Venezuelan leader’s peaceful exit from power after his 2018 re-election was considered a sham by most Western countries, but no agreement was reached.

Republican US Senator Bill Hagerty voiced quick support for Grenell, saying on X that he would “do a great job dealing with some of the world’s toughest challenges.”

Germany North Korea Serbia Nicolas Maduro US president Joe Biden US Senator Marco Rubio US President elect Donald Trump Richard Grenell North Koreans US Senator Bill Hagerty

Comments

200 characters

Donald Trump picks Richard Grenell as envoy for special missions

Greece boat crash: FO says Crisis Management Unit operational to facilitate Pakistanis

South Korea’s acting president moves to reassure allies, calm markets after impeachment

Tax evaders: Over 150 FBR-filed FIRs will be withdrawn on SC order

Central Asia: Pakistan trade corridors emerge as regional priority: Aleem

$330m loan agreement inked with ADB for ISPDP additional financing

US officials say most Northeast drone sightings are actually manned aircraft

Niger ministry says 39 killed in attacks near Burkina Faso

Britain joins trans-Pacific pact in biggest post-Brexit trade deal

Transformation plan: FBR to enforce ‘Faceless Customs Assessment’ system

PTI seeks ‘unconditional’ talks

Read more stories