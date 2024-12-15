AGL 39.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-15

Price monitoring, complaint registration: PITB praises Qeemat Punjab App

Recorder Report Published 15 Dec, 2024 02:50am

LAHORE: The Punjab Information and Technology Board (PITB) has said that the Qeemat Punjab App, designed to monitor the prices and register complaints about essential commodities, has proven to be an effective tool in the district administration’s efforts to manage price control.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting held on Saturday to review the progress of the Qeemat Punjab App that was developed by the PITB. He further said that the app has provided valuable relief to the citizens in purchasing food items, as the prices of essential commodities like meat, vegetables and pulses could easily be verified. In case a shopkeeper was charging more than the price shown on the app or set by the market, the users could file a complaint against that shopkeeper, he added.

On this occasion, the meeting was told that Qeemat Punjab App so far received 100,008 complaints regarding overpricing, of which 99,436 complaints have been redressed. It has been integrated with the Price Magistrate App for monitoring prices and fines, which enables food inspectors to check the availability of commodities and issue fines on any violations in this regard. Through these concerted efforts, over 14.5 million inspections have been made while over Rs112 million in fines have been collected for overpricing via e-Pay Punjab.

