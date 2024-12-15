10.6m kids to come under anti-polio drive across Sindh from tomorrow

KARACHI: As many as 10.6 million children would be vaccinated across the province during week long anti-polio drive, starting from December 16 (Monday).

In order to achieve vaccination target, 80,000 frontline workers will participate in the campaign, going door to door to ensure that no child is left unattended, a press release issued by Sindh Health department stated.

To provide a secure environment for these efforts, 15,000 security personnel will be deployed across Sindh. The campaign will be held from December 16 to 22, 2024.

This year, 63 children in Pakistan have been affected by polio, including 17 from Sindh, highlighting the urgent need for effective vaccination campaigns. The situation remains critical, with most environmental samples testing positive for the virus, indicating ongoing circulation.

This campaign is a crucial effort to halt the spread of the virus and protect children from its devastating impact.

This is the last campaign of the year, making it imperative that every child is vaccinated to stop the transmission of the virus and protect them from a lifetime of disability.

Parents and caregivers are urged to cooperate with vaccination teams and ensure that their children receive the polio vaccine. Repeated doses are essential to building strong immunity against the virus.

For those who miss the vaccination during the campaign, the Emergency Operations Centre’s Sehat Tahaffuz Helpline 1166 or WhatsApp Helpline 0346-7776546 is available to provide assistance and information.

The Department of Health calls on media, community leaders, and religious scholars to amplify awareness about the importance of vaccination and support this vital campaign to secure a polio-free future for Sindh, Pakistan, and the world.