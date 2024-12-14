AGL 39.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 189.85 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.22%)
BOP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.93%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.77%)
DCL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
DFML 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.17%)
DGKC 105.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.43%)
FCCL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.25%)
FFBL 93.41 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.89%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
HUBC 122.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.75%)
HUMNL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
KEL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KOSM 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.33%)
MLCF 48.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.39%)
NBP 72.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-3.35%)
OGDC 222.95 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (4.47%)
PAEL 33.62 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.91%)
PIBTL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.62%)
PPL 201.45 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.76%)
PRL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.17%)
PTC 26.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
SEARL 116.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.12%)
TELE 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.53%)
TOMCL 36.61 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.36%)
TPLP 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.93%)
TREET 24.49 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (9.87%)
TRG 61.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.76%)
UNITY 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.72%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,150 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 38,093 Increased By 312.6 (0.83%)
KSE100 114,302 Increased By 121.3 (0.11%)
KSE30 35,805 Increased By 104.1 (0.29%)
Dec 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Retired cop finds trove of unreleased Jackson songs: report

AFP Published 14 Dec, 2024 11:32am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LOS ANGELES: A retired California highway patrolman has stumbled into possession of a trove of unreleased Michael Jackson songs – which the world may never have a chance to hear.

Gregg Musgrove, now a stay-at-home dad, procured the tapes after an associate purchased a storage unit in the city of Van Nuys that contained the recordings, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The unit had once belonged to music producer Bryan Loren – who also worked with artists including Whitney Houston and Sting – but whose whereabouts are currently unknown.

Inside were cassette tapes and digital-audio tapes (DAT) of 12 unreleased tracks Jackson had worked on before releasing his Grammy-nominated “Dangerous” album in 1991.

Sadly for Jackson’s many fans, an attorney hired by Musgrove to contact the Jackson estate was told that the estate owns the copyright on all of the late singer’s musical recordings and compositions, so they cannot be released publicly.

Michael Jackson, Hendrix, Oasis items on sale at Propstore music auction

The estate later clarified for the Hollywood Reporter that it holds the master recordings of the recently unearthed songs in its vaults, and that “nothing commercial or otherwise can be done with the DAT copies.”

Some of the songs had only been rumored to exist, while others had been partially leaked, Musgrove told the Hollywood Reporter, but added “a couple aren’t even out there in the world.”

Some tapes include the voice of Jackson and apparently Loren discussing the songs and the creative process.

“To hear Michael Jackson actually talk and kind of joke back and forth, it was really, really cool,” said Musgrove.

The tracks include one titled “Don’t Believe It,” an apparent reference to rumors about Jackson concerning sexual assault against minors. On another, “Truth on Youth,” Jackson appears to engage in a rap duet with LL Cool J.

It was not clear what Musgrove might have paid his associate for the tapes, but he still stands to come out ahead.

He plans to offer the tapes to major auction houses, and buyers are expected to line up.

In 2012, Lady Gaga purchased 55 pieces of Jackson memorabilia – reportedly including one of his crystal-studded gloves – while a jacket he wore during his “Bad” tour sold for $240,000.

Michael Jackson

Comments

200 characters

Retired cop finds trove of unreleased Jackson songs: report

Chinese investors ink five MoUs in Karachi

Govt envisages increasing IT sector exports to $4.2bn

New corridors being added: Minister unveils plans for CPEC upgrade in Phase-II

Mohammad Amir announces retirement from international cricket again

DPF jumps 48pc to Rs148bn by FY24-end

Canada says it will respond robustly if US imposes tariffs

Madrassah registration: President says ‘new law is unnecessary’

Captive power plants: Govt talking with IMF, others to avoid closure

MoEA concerned about slow work at DHP

Income Tax Ordinance 2001: Commissioner does not fall under definition of ‘person’: ATIR Islamabad

Read more stories