AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.12%)
AIRLINK 140.80 Increased By ▲ 6.23 (4.63%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.75%)
DFML 46.07 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.32%)
DGKC 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
FCCL 29.44 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
FFBL 56.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.16%)
FFL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 99.00 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.81%)
HUMNL 14.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
KOSM 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (13.7%)
MLCF 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.24%)
NBP 69.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.66%)
OGDC 170.22 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.93%)
PAEL 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.37%)
PPL 131.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.77%)
PRL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.14%)
PTC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.93%)
SEARL 58.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.95%)
TELE 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
TOMCL 34.98 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
TPLP 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.76%)
TREET 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
TRG 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.56%)
UNITY 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.36%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,133 Increased By 65.2 (0.72%)
BR30 27,260 Increased By 234.1 (0.87%)
KSE100 85,835 Increased By 573.6 (0.67%)
KSE30 27,228 Increased By 216.8 (0.8%)
Oct 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Michael Jackson, Hendrix, Oasis items on sale at Propstore music auction

Reuters Published 15 Oct, 2024 01:51pm
Director of music Mark Hochman poses with Michael Jackson’s Tour Rehearsal “Thriller” Jacket, at Propstore in Chenies, Britain. Photo: Reuters
Director of music Mark Hochman poses with Michael Jackson’s Tour Rehearsal “Thriller” Jacket, at Propstore in Chenies, Britain. Photo: Reuters

RICKMANSWORTH: From Michael Jackson’s jackets to Noel Gallagher’s guitars, music memorabilia will head to auction next month in a sale estimated to raise around 2 million pounds ($2.61 million).

Entertainment memorabilia auctioneer Propstore is offering more than 350 music items used by or that once belonged to megastars at its Nov. 15 sale, as part of a four-day event that will also sell film and television props and costumes.

Highlights from the music lots include a Jimi Hendrix master tape featuring four unreleased demo recordings in a box on which the musician wrote their titles.

Framed “Beat It” lyrics, handwritten by Jackson, will also go under the hammer, as will some of his jackets. A black and gold military style one has a price estimate of 200,000 - 400,000 pounds ($261,000 - $522,000), while his red “Thriller” tour rehearsal jacket comes complete with multiple famous signatures.

“It has been not only signed by Michael, but on the inside, on the back lining, it’s signed by John Landis, who… directed the ‘Thriller’ video, and his wife, Deborah Landis, who designed the jacket for Michael to wear,” Propstore’s music specialist Mark Hochman told Reuters.

NewJeans K-pop star to testify before Seoul lawmakers

“(At the) end of the day, it’s a ‘Thriller’ jacket that Michael’s worn.”

Also for sale are 15 guitars previously owned and played by Noel Gallagher, in what Propstore says is the largest collection of Oasis guitars to come to auction. This includes his first while with the band, a cream Hohner JT60 (estimate 25,000 - 50,000 pounds), it said.

“Oasis guitars do come up for auction… primarily they’re Noel’s guitars and they’re hugely sought after by collectors,” Hochman said.

“The (Oasis) reunion has taken that interest to a different level.” Other lots are John Lennon’s 1962 Fawn JMI Vox AC15 Twin amp (100,000 - 200,000 pounds) and a synthesiser Prince used during the recording of “Purple Rain” (50,000 - 100,000 pounds).

Michael Jackson Oasis Hendrix

Comments

200 characters

Michael Jackson, Hendrix, Oasis items on sale at Propstore music auction

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

July-September: PTCL sustains Rs6.3bn in losses

Gwadar International Airport virtually inaugurated: Currency swap among 14 accords inked with China

Pakistan’s SLGL secures transport services deal with Maersk

Economy, trade, environment and socio-cultural linkages: Key decisions to be taken to boost intra-SCO ties

Israel will listen to US but make own decisions, Netanyahu’s office says

Failure to clear power sector receivables: Fearing credit loss, CPPA-G seeks extension of IFRS-9 exemption

Oil plunges 4% as Iran supply disruption concerns ease, demand outlook weakens

Sindh launches Hari Card: Bilawal for equal provincial representation, judicial reforms

To be shared with IMF: MoF asks ministries to submit 17 SOEs’ makeover plans

Read more stories