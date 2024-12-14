AGL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
PDWP approves 3 development schemes

Recorder Report Published 14 Dec, 2024 07:53am

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of Punjab on Friday approved three development schemes amounting to over Rs3.724 billion relating to different sectors.

The approval was given in the 51st meeting of the fiscal year 2024-25, which was attended by Secretary P&D Board Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board, and other senior officials.

The schemes include the construction of a carpeted road from Head-Faqirian to Kot-Momin/ Moazzam Abad/Sargodha via the right Bank Canal Hujjan Distributory Chak No16/SB, 15/SB, Tangowali, District Sargodha at the cost of Rs880.042 million.

Genetic improvement of non-descript cattle through provision of exotic semen at the cost of Rs1 billion and Strengthening of Programme Management Unit (PMU) and City Implementation Units (CIUs) for Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Project (PICIIP) and Project Readiness Financing (PRF) for Punjab Urban Development at the cost of over Rs1.844 billion were also approved.

