AGL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
AIRLINK 189.90 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.25%)
BOP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.74%)
CNERGY 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
DCL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
DFML 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
DGKC 106.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-2.37%)
FCCL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.31%)
FFBL 93.68 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (4.19%)
FFL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
HUBC 122.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.11%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
KOSM 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
MLCF 48.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.66%)
NBP 72.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-3.43%)
OGDC 224.00 Increased By ▲ 10.59 (4.96%)
PAEL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
PIBTL 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.73%)
PPL 204.00 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (2.04%)
PRL 33.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.62%)
PTC 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.95%)
SEARL 116.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.13%)
TELE 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.23%)
TOMCL 36.60 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.33%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.14%)
TREET 24.52 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
UNITY 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.56%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 12,150 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 38,093 Increased By 312.6 (0.83%)
KSE100 114,302 Increased By 121.3 (0.11%)
KSE30 35,805 Increased By 104.1 (0.29%)
Sports

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan banned from bowling in ECB competitions

AFP Published December 13, 2024

LONDON: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been banned from bowling in England and Wales Cricket Board competitions due to an illegal action.

Shakib was reported by umpires during the spinner’s one-game appearance in the County Championship for Surrey in September.

The 37-year-old left-armer was signed specifically for the crucial clash with title rivals Somerset on a Taunton pitch that was expected to help spin bowling.

Shakib took nine wickets across both innings’ in Surrey’s 111-run defeat, with his team going on to win the title despite that loss.

Shakib Al Hasan: Bangladesh cricket’s unruly and under-fire champion

An ECB statement read: “Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been suspended from bowling in ECB competitions following an independent assessment of his bowling action.

“Shakib’s action was reported by the standing umpires while he was playing for Surrey in the County Championship match against Somerset in September.

“Shakib completed an independent assessment at Loughborough University earlier this month, which found that the elbow extension in his bowling action exceeded the 15 degree threshold as defined in the regulations.

“This suspension takes effect from the receipt of the independent assessment on 10 December 2024.”

Shakib, who has not signed a contract with an English county for the 2025 season, is ineligible to bowl in ECB competitions until he has passed an independent re-assessment of his bowling action.

He has played 71 Tests, 247 one-day internationals and 129 Twenty20s for Bangladesh, taking a combined 712 wickets.

ECB Shakib Al Hasan England and Wales Cricket Board

Comments

200 characters

