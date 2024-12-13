AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
AIRLINK 194.00 Increased By ▲ 4.57 (2.41%)
BOP 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.51%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
DCL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.57%)
DFML 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
DGKC 106.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-2.2%)
FCCL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.53%)
FFBL 93.50 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (3.99%)
FFL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.2%)
HUBC 122.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
KEL 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.15%)
KOSM 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.19%)
MLCF 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.26%)
NBP 73.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.3%)
OGDC 217.49 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (1.91%)
PAEL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.06%)
PIBTL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.18%)
PPL 200.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
PRL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.46%)
PTC 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
SEARL 119.11 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.78%)
TELE 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
TOMCL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.2%)
TPLP 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.98%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (7.22%)
TRG 60.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
UNITY 35.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.94%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
BR100 12,155 Decreased By -10.2 (-0.08%)
BR30 37,932 Increased By 151.5 (0.4%)
KSE100 114,056 Decreased By -125 (-0.11%)
KSE30 35,650 Decreased By -51.8 (-0.15%)
Dec 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Elon Musk says SpaceX headquarters to be in Starbase, Texas

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2024 11:10am

Elon Musk said on social media platform X on Thursday that the SpaceX headquarters will now officially be in the city of Starbase, Texas.

In July, Musk said he was moving the headquarters of two of his companies - social media platform X and rocket company SpaceX - to Texas from California, citing a new gender identity law there as the “last straw.”

The billionaire previously said SpaceX’s main office would move to an existing facility in Boca Chica, Texas, while X would move to Austin.

However, the extent to which jobs or facilities in California will transfer to Texas was unclear. He also transferred SpaceX’s incorporation from Delaware to Texas earlier this year.

‘Elon Musk aimed at bending the universe’

This followed the shareholder vote held by Musk to move Tesla’s state of incorporation to Texas, where it has its headquarters, after a Delaware judge invalidated his $56-billion pay package.

In 2021, Musk moved Tesla’s headquarters from California to Texas as well but said that California would remain its engineering hub.

Musk changed his own residence in 2021 from California to Texas, where there is no state income tax on individuals.

Elon Musk SpaceX Starbase

Comments

200 characters

Elon Musk says SpaceX headquarters to be in Starbase, Texas

World Bank approves $240mn for WASH services in Karachi

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Climate funding: ADB commits Rs700bn, IFIs follow suit

Discos’ sell-off: Power Division fails to satisfy Senate panel

KE FCA for October: Nepra to approve Rs0.27/unit negative adjustment

ODGCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Trial of civilians under the Army Act: CB’s Mandokhail raises concerns over legitimacy

SC CB dismisses pleas against practice procedure ordinance

Foreign investment: PM expresses satisfaction over OICCI report

Over 50 Chinese cos to invest $1.4bn in Sindh projects

Read more stories