This apropos three letters to the Editor headlined ‘Elon Musk aimed at Bending the Universe’ carried by the newspaper on Friday, Saturday and yesterday. In my view,

Musk’s ultimate goal is to colonize Mars. His vision includes building up to 1,000 Starships a year to transport people between Earth and the red planet. As in the past, this ambitious idea is not without controversy. Many conventional scientists caution that it will require years of further research and development, as the technologies necessary to sustain life on Mars do not yet exist. However, just as Neil Armstrong and others once doubted the feasibility of commercial space exploration, these conventional scientists may not be able to deter Elon Musk from venturing into this arena. Musk has a track record of defying skepticism, as demonstrated when many believed rockets could not and would not land back on their launch pads. Musk proved them wrong by stating that if a rocket can ascend along a specific trajectory, it can also descend along the same path to return to its launcher. Once again, Musk’s determination may turn the improbable into reality.

The Democrats like Barrack Obama and Joe Biden had had assumed Elon Musk a biggest adversary and did whatever they could to deter him for visualizing his wild dreams. But they could not dampened his innovation and creativity and now with Donald Trump in power, and Musk himself in the driving seat to cut down on bureaucracy and eliminate over-regulations which according to him stifle entrepreneurship, scuttle creativity and slow down economic growth, the world should keep its figure cross and await for many more mind boggling innovations by many innovators like Elon Musk, which might multiply by the enabling environment under Donald Trump.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024