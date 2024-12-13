Foreign investment: PM expresses satisfaction over OICCI report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the latest report released by Overseas Investors Chambers of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) – a platform dedicated to promote foreign investments – which indicated a significant increase in foreign investors’ confidence in Pakistan.

The report indicates that foreign investors’ confidence in Pakistan has increased, reflecting an enhancement in the country’s business-friendly environment.

Bedsides, the international perception has notably shifted from a negative 10 per cent to a positive 31 per cent, which the prime minister described as highly encouraging.

Sharif also pointed out that according to the report, the employment opportunities in Pakistan had increased, the manufacturing sector growth also surged from two per cent to six per cent, whereas, the services sector growth also witnessed sharp increase from seven per cent to 30 per cent, marking a significant success.

He noted that sale of cement, auto sector, fertiliser and petroleum products had also increased.

These outcomes are a positive message for the investors at international level, he said, adding that the report reflected that Pakistan was a hopeful and trusted destination for investment.

He emphasised that during previous few months, the confidence of foreign investors on Pakistan had significantly improved as the country posted record exports and inflow of foreign remittances.

He expressed the government’s resolve to provide all possible relief to the people on priority, adding that the benefits of the government’s improved economic policies and the hard work of the economic team had begun to materialise.

A senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, who declined to be named told Business Recorder that the survey published by OICCI, which presents an overly optimistic view of the deteriorating economy under the current regime, is merely a misguided effort to hide a failed economic.

He maintained that the claim regarding Pakistan achieving a notable milestone in revitalising its economy is simply a reflection of the results and deceptive promotion associated with the much trumpeted military-backed Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

“This initiative [SIFC] has, unfortunately, failed to attract a single penny in investment to the country, contrary to the expectations of its founders, and same is the case with the survey of OICCI,” he declared.

