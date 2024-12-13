AGL 40.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.3%)
AIRLINK 189.43 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.77%)
BOP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.17%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
DCL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
DGKC 108.63 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.67%)
FCCL 38.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.05%)
FFBL 89.91 Increased By ▲ 7.89 (9.62%)
FFL 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
HUBC 123.23 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (3.16%)
HUMNL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.85%)
KEL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KOSM 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.09%)
MLCF 49.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 74.82 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.57%)
OGDC 213.41 Increased By ▲ 8.56 (4.18%)
PAEL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.39%)
PPL 199.93 Increased By ▲ 14.52 (7.83%)
PRL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.8%)
PTC 27.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
SEARL 118.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.36%)
TELE 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.96%)
TOMCL 35.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.61%)
TREET 22.29 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (10.02%)
TRG 60.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
UNITY 36.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.42%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (8.48%)
BR100 12,159 Increased By 386.9 (3.29%)
BR30 37,770 Increased By 1185.5 (3.24%)
KSE100 114,181 Increased By 3370.3 (3.04%)
KSE30 35,701 Increased By 1272.1 (3.69%)
Dec 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-12-13

Foreign investment: PM expresses satisfaction over OICCI report

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published December 13, 2024 Updated December 13, 2024 07:21am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the latest report released by Overseas Investors Chambers of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) – a platform dedicated to promote foreign investments – which indicated a significant increase in foreign investors’ confidence in Pakistan.

The report indicates that foreign investors’ confidence in Pakistan has increased, reflecting an enhancement in the country’s business-friendly environment.

Bedsides, the international perception has notably shifted from a negative 10 per cent to a positive 31 per cent, which the prime minister described as highly encouraging.

There’s improvement in overall business confidence: OICCI

Sharif also pointed out that according to the report, the employment opportunities in Pakistan had increased, the manufacturing sector growth also surged from two per cent to six per cent, whereas, the services sector growth also witnessed sharp increase from seven per cent to 30 per cent, marking a significant success.

He noted that sale of cement, auto sector, fertiliser and petroleum products had also increased.

These outcomes are a positive message for the investors at international level, he said, adding that the report reflected that Pakistan was a hopeful and trusted destination for investment.

He emphasised that during previous few months, the confidence of foreign investors on Pakistan had significantly improved as the country posted record exports and inflow of foreign remittances.

He expressed the government’s resolve to provide all possible relief to the people on priority, adding that the benefits of the government’s improved economic policies and the hard work of the economic team had begun to materialise.

A senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, who declined to be named told Business Recorder that the survey published by OICCI, which presents an overly optimistic view of the deteriorating economy under the current regime, is merely a misguided effort to hide a failed economic.

He maintained that the claim regarding Pakistan achieving a notable milestone in revitalising its economy is simply a reflection of the results and deceptive promotion associated with the much trumpeted military-backed Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

“This initiative [SIFC] has, unfortunately, failed to attract a single penny in investment to the country, contrary to the expectations of its founders, and same is the case with the survey of OICCI,” he declared.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Economy foreign investors foreign investment investments business community OICCI investor confidence PM Shehbaz Sharif OICCI survey SIFC

Comments

200 characters

Foreign investment: PM expresses satisfaction over OICCI report

Climate funding: ADB commits Rs700bn, IFIs follow suit

Discos’ sell-off: Power Division fails to satisfy Senate panel

KE FCA for October: Nepra to approve Rs27/unit negative adjustment

Trial of civilians under the Army Act: CB’s Mandokhail raises concerns over legitimacy

SC CB dismisses pleas against practice procedure ordinance

Over 50 Chinese cos to invest $1.4bn in Sindh projects

$425m national transmission modernisation project: World Bank rates implementation as ‘moderately satisfactory’

Significant breakthrough: US FAA likely to resume flight operations

Disputes related to cotton cess: PCCC concerned over prolonged delays

Read more stories