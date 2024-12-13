Disputes related to cotton cess: PCCC concerned over prolonged delays

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC)’s governing body on Thursday expressed serious concern over the prolonged delays in addressing disputes related to cotton cess, which remained unresolved for the past eight years.

The issues were discussed during a meeting of the governing body of PCCC chaired by the Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain.

The meeting highlighted how these delays have negatively impacted the efficiency of the PCCC and its ability to contribute effectively to national cotton research and development (R&D).

The governing body proposed immediate steps to address the cess issue, ensure the recovery of outstanding dues, and restore the financial stability of the PCCC.

In addition to addressing the cess disputes, the meeting also reviewed proposals to restructure the PCCC, aiming to improve its governance and operational framework.

The goal is to enhance cotton R&D efforts and provide better support for cotton growers across the country.

Hussain emphasised the need for innovative public-private partnerships and focused research initiatives to address the current challenges facing the cotton sector.

He announced plans to host a National Cotton Conference in Multan on February 4, 2025.

The conference will provide a platform for stakeholders to devise sustainable strategies to revive and grow the cotton industry.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, Hussain assured continued support for cotton growers and stressed the importance of strengthening the PCCC’s role as a key institution for the development of the cotton sector.

