AGL 40.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.3%)
AIRLINK 189.43 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.77%)
BOP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.17%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
DCL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
DGKC 108.63 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.67%)
FCCL 38.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.05%)
FFBL 89.91 Increased By ▲ 7.89 (9.62%)
FFL 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
HUBC 123.23 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (3.16%)
HUMNL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.85%)
KEL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KOSM 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.09%)
MLCF 49.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 74.82 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.57%)
OGDC 213.41 Increased By ▲ 8.56 (4.18%)
PAEL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.39%)
PPL 199.93 Increased By ▲ 14.52 (7.83%)
PRL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.8%)
PTC 27.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
SEARL 118.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.36%)
TELE 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.96%)
TOMCL 35.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.61%)
TREET 22.29 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (10.02%)
TRG 60.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
UNITY 36.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.42%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (8.48%)
BR100 12,159 Increased By 386.9 (3.29%)
BR30 37,770 Increased By 1185.5 (3.24%)
KSE100 114,181 Increased By 3370.3 (3.04%)
KSE30 35,701 Increased By 1272.1 (3.69%)
Dec 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-13

KCCI urges SBP to reduce policy rate by 400bps

Recorder Report Published 13 Dec, 2024 06:29am

KARACHI: President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, while referring to the drastic decline of 4.86 percent in inflation as of November 2024 which was the lowest in recent years, urged the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to reduce the policy rate by 400 basis points which would not only align real interest rates closer to sustainable levels but also make borrowing affordable for businesses and consumers.

KCCI President opined that a reduction in interest rates acts as a catalyst for economic activity, fostering growth, enhancing competitiveness, and improving the overall business environment.

This aligns with global best practices where central banks use rate adjustments to stimulate economic growth during periods of low inflation, he added.

He noted that the drop in inflation in November marked the fourth consecutive month of single-digit inflation after over two years of high inflationary pressures. “In response, the MPC-SBP has reduced the policy rate from 20.5 percent to 15 percent since the beginning of the current fiscal year, yet the current rate remains relatively high compared to regional peers such as India (6.5 percent), Vietnam (4.5 percent), and Bangladesh (10 percent)”, he said, adding that high interest rate continues to suppress private sector credit growth and stifles economic activity, placing Pakistan at a competitive disadvantage.

He also mentioned that when inflation was last recorded at 5.65 percent in January 2021, the policy rate was just 7 percent, underscoring the need for a more harmonized and responsive monetary policy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Economy inflation SBP MPC KCCI interest rates business community policy rate SBP policy rate Muhammad Jawed Bilwani

Comments

200 characters

KCCI urges SBP to reduce policy rate by 400bps

Climate funding: ADB commits Rs700bn, IFIs follow suit

Discos’ sell-off: Power Division fails to satisfy Senate panel

KE FCA for October: Nepra to approve Rs27/unit negative adjustment

Trial of civilians under the Army Act: CB’s Mandokhail raises concerns over legitimacy

SC CB dismisses pleas against practice procedure ordinance

Foreign investment: PM expresses satisfaction over OICCI report

Over 50 Chinese cos to invest $1.4bn in Sindh projects

$425m national transmission modernisation project: World Bank rates implementation as ‘moderately satisfactory’

Significant breakthrough: US FAA likely to resume flight operations

Disputes related to cotton cess: PCCC concerned over prolonged delays

Read more stories