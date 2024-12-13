AGL 40.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.3%)
Pakistan

Flower show begins at UAF

Published 13 Dec, 2024

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad opened its three-day annual Chrysanthemum and Autumn Flower Show 2024, on the scenic lawn of Faculty of Agriculture, UAF.

The event, which drawn an enthusiastic crowd of students, faculty and flower lovers, showcased a vibrant array of chrysanthemum and ornamental plants, highlighting the beauty and diversity of floriculture. The flowers, blossoming with different shades, are mesmerizing nature loves.

Speaking on the occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan said flowers give us the message of peace, love and harmony.

He said that in general, everyone was suffering from stress and depression in the modern era. At the time, the flowers exhibition provides an opportunity to get refuge from the monotonous routine and spend quality time. He said that we need to spread the fragrance of brotherhood, tolerance and work together to make the society a beautiful place to live. He added that odours of intolerance, hatred and discrimination can be taken out with the aroma of brotherhood, patience and love.

He said that Netherlands is the world largest flower exporting county following Colombia, Kenya, Belgium, and others. Pakistan can tap its share into world $60 billion floriculture market and earn forex. Director Horticulture Dr Ahmad Sattar said that it also provides a platform to the horticulture students to arrange the flowers in creative ways that will help them excel in the field.

Dr Iftikhar Ahmad said more than 200 types of flowers were put on display in the exhibition in which students of Institute of Horticulture UAF and six other universities presented the floral beauty in an attractive arrangement.

