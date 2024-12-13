AGL 40.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
AIRLINK 194.25 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (2.54%)
BOP 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
DCL 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.55%)
DFML 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.91%)
DGKC 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.5%)
FCCL 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.73%)
FFBL 93.50 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (3.99%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.53%)
HUBC 122.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
KEL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.31%)
KOSM 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.19%)
MLCF 48.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.66%)
NBP 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.57%)
OGDC 219.71 Increased By ▲ 6.30 (2.95%)
PAEL 34.27 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.88%)
PIBTL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.62%)
PPL 202.70 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (1.39%)
PRL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.67%)
PTC 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
SEARL 120.21 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.71%)
TELE 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
TOMCL 36.31 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.51%)
TPLP 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.55%)
TREET 24.05 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.9%)
TRG 61.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.49%)
UNITY 35.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
BR100 12,189 Increased By 24 (0.2%)
BR30 38,030 Increased By 250 (0.66%)
KSE100 114,521 Increased By 340.5 (0.3%)
KSE30 35,825 Increased By 123.3 (0.35%)
Dec 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-13

FY2023-24: NESPAK secured 156 new projects worth Rs23bn

Recorder Report Published December 13, 2024 Updated December 13, 2024 08:23am

LAHORE: NESPAK, a leading organization of consulting engineers, has set an all-time record in business acquisition by securing 156 new engineering projects at a cost of Rs 23 billion, both domestically and internationally, during the fiscal year 2023-24. Zargham Eshaq Khan, Managing Director of NESPAK, made this revelation here on Thursday.

Mainly, NESPAK has achieved unprecedented overseas business acquisition feat by securing 16 international projects costing Rs. 10.8 billion out of the total business of Rs. 23 billion. As such NESPAK has made significant strides in the global market by acquiring over 50 percent of its total business coming from Overseas.

Key projects acquired by NESPAK in the overseas market include: Consultancy Services for Study and Evaluation of Safety of the Existing Dams in different Regions of Saudi Arabia, NEOM Project in Saudi Arabia, Completion of Al-Batinah Expressway (Package-III), Oman and Daru Island Infrastructure Mapping UNOPS, Papua New.

Additionally, NESPAK has secured 140 local projects having fee of Rs. 12.2 billion. Major local projects include Establishment of National University of Pakistan, Islamabad, Development of Master Plan and Detailed Engineering Services of Nawaz Sharif IT City, Punjab, Water Resources Development in Cholistan, Internal Infrastructure of CBD Walton (Phase 2&3) and Flyover Connecting Bab-e-Pakistan to Walton Lahore, Celestia Towers, Nawaz Sharif IT City, Punjab, Design of Infrastructure Development at Chahar Bagh (Phase-II) of Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project, Lahore - Sahiwal - Bahawalnagar Motorway (295km) etc.

NESPAK stands out as one of the most successful and profitable organizations in the private sector of the state. Its reputation, integrity, and track record speak volumes about its credibility and standing, both nationally and internationally.

Overall, NESPAK is actively engaged in providing services for 527 local projects across various sectors including dams, highways, motorways, high-rise buildings, irrigation, and public health engineering. Beyond Pakistan, NESPAK is involved in 31 overseas projects in Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Papua New Guinea.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

private sector NESPAK engineering projects NESPAK projects

Comments

200 characters

FY2023-24: NESPAK secured 156 new projects worth Rs23bn

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Climate funding: ADB commits Rs700bn, IFIs follow suit

Discos’ sell-off: Power Division fails to satisfy Senate panel

KE FCA for October: Nepra to approve Rs0.27/unit negative adjustment

ODGCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Trial of civilians under the Army Act: CB’s Mandokhail raises concerns over legitimacy

SC CB dismisses pleas against practice procedure ordinance

Foreign investment: PM expresses satisfaction over OICCI report

Over 50 Chinese cos to invest $1.4bn in Sindh projects

$425m national transmission modernisation project: World Bank rates implementation as ‘moderately satisfactory’

Read more stories