FY2023-24: NESPAK secured 156 new projects worth Rs23bn

LAHORE: NESPAK, a leading organization of consulting engineers, has set an all-time record in business acquisition by securing 156 new engineering projects at a cost of Rs 23 billion, both domestically and internationally, during the fiscal year 2023-24. Zargham Eshaq Khan, Managing Director of NESPAK, made this revelation here on Thursday.

Mainly, NESPAK has achieved unprecedented overseas business acquisition feat by securing 16 international projects costing Rs. 10.8 billion out of the total business of Rs. 23 billion. As such NESPAK has made significant strides in the global market by acquiring over 50 percent of its total business coming from Overseas.

Key projects acquired by NESPAK in the overseas market include: Consultancy Services for Study and Evaluation of Safety of the Existing Dams in different Regions of Saudi Arabia, NEOM Project in Saudi Arabia, Completion of Al-Batinah Expressway (Package-III), Oman and Daru Island Infrastructure Mapping UNOPS, Papua New.

Additionally, NESPAK has secured 140 local projects having fee of Rs. 12.2 billion. Major local projects include Establishment of National University of Pakistan, Islamabad, Development of Master Plan and Detailed Engineering Services of Nawaz Sharif IT City, Punjab, Water Resources Development in Cholistan, Internal Infrastructure of CBD Walton (Phase 2&3) and Flyover Connecting Bab-e-Pakistan to Walton Lahore, Celestia Towers, Nawaz Sharif IT City, Punjab, Design of Infrastructure Development at Chahar Bagh (Phase-II) of Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project, Lahore - Sahiwal - Bahawalnagar Motorway (295km) etc.

NESPAK stands out as one of the most successful and profitable organizations in the private sector of the state. Its reputation, integrity, and track record speak volumes about its credibility and standing, both nationally and internationally.

Overall, NESPAK is actively engaged in providing services for 527 local projects across various sectors including dams, highways, motorways, high-rise buildings, irrigation, and public health engineering. Beyond Pakistan, NESPAK is involved in 31 overseas projects in Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Papua New Guinea.

