PM for ensuring accessible healthcare to all citizens

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasised on Thursday that ensuring accessible healthcare to all citizens irrespective of their socioeconomic background is a moral obligation of the government.

In his message on Universal Health Coverage Day, which is observed every year on December 12, the prime minister said that any compromise in matters involving health issues is tantamount to jeopardising the security, prosperity and development of the nation, where no risks can be taken.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the advancement of the global momentum towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

He said that this year’s theme, “Health: It’s on the government,” underscored the pivotal role of governments in ensuring that no one had to choose between essential healthcare and basic necessities such as food, shelter, or education.

He said that in pursuit of this goal, the government had introduced transformative initiatives, such as the Sehat Sahulat Programme, spearheaded by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination under the banner of “Sehat Sub Kay Liye” (Health for All).

He said the programme, which has garnered international recognition from esteemed organizations such as the WHO, provided free health coverage to millions of families, prioritising the most vulnerable segments of society.

Additionally, the government had made significant investments in healthcare infrastructure and ensured access to essential, life-saving medications, especially in rural and underserved areas.

