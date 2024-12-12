AGL 40.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.3%)
Ukraine’s path into NATO ‘irreversible’: European foreign ministers

AFP Published 12 Dec, 2024 11:16pm

BERLIN: Ukraine’s path to eventual NATO membership is “irreversible,” seven European foreign policy chiefs said at a meeting in Berlin on Thursday.

“We will continue to support Ukraine on its irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership,” said the foreign ministers of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Poland and Spain, and the EU’s foreign policy chief.

“Ukraine must prevail,” they stressed in a joint declaration after meeting their Ukrainian counterpart.

“We are committed to providing Ukraine with ironclad security guarantees, including reliable long-term provision of military and financial support,” they added.

Zelenskiy urges Biden to rally support for Ukraine’s Nato membership

Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock hosted the meeting as Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion has raged for more than 1,000 days and into its third winter, with Kyiv’s troops under heavy pressure.

The top diplomats vowed to “remain steadfast in our solidarity” and “continue to support Ukraine in its right of self-defence against Russian aggression”.

US President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office next month, has said solving the Ukraine crisis would be his top priority, but there are fears in Kyiv that he could try to force big concessions on Ukraine in return for a ceasefire.

The European ministers meeting in Berlin stressed: “There can be no negotiations about peace in Ukraine without Ukrainians and without Europeans by their side.”

They vowed to “stand united with our European and transatlantic partners to think and act big on European security”.

The group also said they would “continue to support Ukraine on its path towards accession to the European Union”.

