China pledges more debt, rate cuts as Trump tariff threats loom

BEIJING: China pledged on Thursday to increase the budget deficit, issue more debt and loosen monetary policy to maintain a stable economic growth rate as it gears up for more trade tensions with the United States as Donald Trump returns to the White House.

The remarks came in a state media readout of an annual agenda-setting meeting of the country’s top leaders, known as the Central Economic Work Conference (CEWC), which was held on December 11-12.

“The adverse impact brought by changes in the external environment has deepened,” national broadcaster CCTV said following the closed-door CEWC.

This year’s meeting comes as the world’s second largest economy is stuttering due to a severe property market crisis, high local government debt and weak domestic demand. Its exports, one of the few bright spots, are facing the threat of higher U.S. tariffs.

The CEWC pledges match the tone of one of the Communist Party leaders’ most dovish statements in more than a decade, which was released on Monday after a meeting of the Politburo, a top decision-making body.

“The message about raising the fiscal deficit and interest rate cuts was expected,” Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, said.

“The direction is clear, but the size of stimulus matters, which we probably will find out only after the U.S. announces the tariffs.”

The Politburo signalled Beijing was ready to deploy the stimulus needed to counter the impact of any tariff hikes. Officials said they would switch to an “appropriately loose” monetary policy stance, “more proactive” fiscal levers, and step up “unconventional counter-cyclical adjustments.”

“It is necessary to implement a more active fiscal policy, raise the fiscal deficit ratio,” and increase debt issuance at a central and local government level, the CEWC summary said.

Leaders also vowed to reduce bank reserve requirements and cut interest rates “in a timely manner”.

This dovish shift in messaging shows China is willing to go even deeper into debt, prioritising, at least in the near term, growth over financial risks, analysts said.

At CEWC, Beijing sets targets for economic growth, the budget deficit, debt issuance and other variables for the year ahead. The targets are agreed at the meeting, but won’t be officially released until an annual parliament meeting in March.

Reuters reported last month that government advisers recommended that Beijing keep its growth target of around 5% unchanged next year.

The CEWC readout said it was “necessary to maintain steady economic growth,” but did not mention a specific number.

Tariff threats

Trump’s tariff threats have rattled China’s industrial complex, which sells goods worth more than $400 billion annually to the United States. Many manufacturers have been shifting production abroad to escape tariffs.

Exporters say the tariffs will further shrink profits, hurting jobs, investment and growth in the process. They would also exacerbate China’s industrial overcapacity and the deflationary pressures it fuels, analysts said.

A Reuters poll last month predicted China will grow 4.5% next year, but also suggested that tariffs could impact growth by up to 1 percentage point.

Beijing made a late stimulus push this year, with modest success.

China’s central bank in September unveiled its most aggressive monetary easing since the pandemic, while in November Beijing announced a 10-trillion-yuan ($1.40 trillion) debt package to ease local government financing strains.

China is facing strong deflationary pressures as consumers feel less wealthy due to falling property prices and minimal social welfare. Low household demand is a key risk to growth.

Beijing has issued increasingly forceful statements on boosting consumption throughout the year, but it has offered little in terms of policies apart from a subsidy scheme for purchases of cars, appliances and a few other goods.

The CEWC summary said the scheme would be expanded and that efforts would be made to increase household incomes.

“We should vigorously boost consumption,” it said.