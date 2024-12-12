AGL 40.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.3%)
AIRLINK 189.43 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.77%)
BOP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.17%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
DCL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
DGKC 108.63 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.67%)
FCCL 38.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.05%)
FFBL 89.91 Increased By ▲ 7.89 (9.62%)
FFL 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
HUBC 123.23 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (3.16%)
HUMNL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.85%)
KEL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KOSM 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.09%)
MLCF 49.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 74.82 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.57%)
OGDC 213.41 Increased By ▲ 8.56 (4.18%)
PAEL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.39%)
PPL 199.93 Increased By ▲ 14.52 (7.83%)
PRL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.8%)
PTC 27.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
SEARL 118.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.36%)
TELE 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.96%)
TOMCL 35.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.61%)
TREET 22.29 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (10.02%)
TRG 60.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
UNITY 36.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.42%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (8.48%)
BR100 12,159 Increased By 386.9 (3.29%)
BR30 37,770 Increased By 1185.5 (3.24%)
KSE100 114,181 Increased By 3370.3 (3.04%)
KSE30 35,701 Increased By 1272.1 (3.69%)
Dec 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China pledges more debt, rate cuts as Trump tariff threats loom

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2024 05:53pm

BEIJING: China pledged on Thursday to increase the budget deficit, issue more debt and loosen monetary policy to maintain a stable economic growth rate as it gears up for more trade tensions with the United States as Donald Trump returns to the White House.

The remarks came in a state media readout of an annual agenda-setting meeting of the country’s top leaders, known as the Central Economic Work Conference (CEWC), which was held on December 11-12.

“The adverse impact brought by changes in the external environment has deepened,” national broadcaster CCTV said following the closed-door CEWC.

This year’s meeting comes as the world’s second largest economy is stuttering due to a severe property market crisis, high local government debt and weak domestic demand. Its exports, one of the few bright spots, are facing the threat of higher U.S. tariffs.

The CEWC pledges match the tone of one of the Communist Party leaders’ most dovish statements in more than a decade, which was released on Monday after a meeting of the Politburo, a top decision-making body.

“The message about raising the fiscal deficit and interest rate cuts was expected,” Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, said.

“The direction is clear, but the size of stimulus matters, which we probably will find out only after the U.S. announces the tariffs.”

The Politburo signalled Beijing was ready to deploy the stimulus needed to counter the impact of any tariff hikes. Officials said they would switch to an “appropriately loose” monetary policy stance, “more proactive” fiscal levers, and step up “unconventional counter-cyclical adjustments.”

US-China officials to hold economic talks before Trump return

“It is necessary to implement a more active fiscal policy, raise the fiscal deficit ratio,” and increase debt issuance at a central and local government level, the CEWC summary said.

Leaders also vowed to reduce bank reserve requirements and cut interest rates “in a timely manner”.

This dovish shift in messaging shows China is willing to go even deeper into debt, prioritising, at least in the near term, growth over financial risks, analysts said.

At CEWC, Beijing sets targets for economic growth, the budget deficit, debt issuance and other variables for the year ahead. The targets are agreed at the meeting, but won’t be officially released until an annual parliament meeting in March.

Reuters reported last month that government advisers recommended that Beijing keep its growth target of around 5% unchanged next year.

The CEWC readout said it was “necessary to maintain steady economic growth,” but did not mention a specific number.

Tariff threats

Trump’s tariff threats have rattled China’s industrial complex, which sells goods worth more than $400 billion annually to the United States. Many manufacturers have been shifting production abroad to escape tariffs.

China’s Xi warns ‘no winners’ in trade war with US

Exporters say the tariffs will further shrink profits, hurting jobs, investment and growth in the process. They would also exacerbate China’s industrial overcapacity and the deflationary pressures it fuels, analysts said.

A Reuters poll last month predicted China will grow 4.5% next year, but also suggested that tariffs could impact growth by up to 1 percentage point.

Beijing made a late stimulus push this year, with modest success.

China’s central bank in September unveiled its most aggressive monetary easing since the pandemic, while in November Beijing announced a 10-trillion-yuan ($1.40 trillion) debt package to ease local government financing strains.

China is facing strong deflationary pressures as consumers feel less wealthy due to falling property prices and minimal social welfare. Low household demand is a key risk to growth.

Beijing has issued increasingly forceful statements on boosting consumption throughout the year, but it has offered little in terms of policies apart from a subsidy scheme for purchases of cars, appliances and a few other goods.

The CEWC summary said the scheme would be expanded and that efforts would be made to increase household incomes.

“We should vigorously boost consumption,” it said.

Donald Trump China United States White House Tariffs US tariffs import tariff tariff threats

Comments

200 characters

China pledges more debt, rate cuts as Trump tariff threats loom

Court indicts Imran, Bushra in Toshakhana-II case

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Aurangzeb says Pakistan economy’s issues have been addressed

Islamabad to become ‘model city’ for EVs: Tanveer

IGI Investments eyes 40.63% stake in Mitchell’s Fruit Farms Limited

Haleon Pakistan plans to manufacture Centrum multivitamins

Syria’s new govt says to suspend constitution, parliament for three months

Oil little changed as IEA surplus forecast offsets rate cut optimism

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Meta donates $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund

Read more stories