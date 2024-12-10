AGL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
AIRLINK 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -19.78 (-10%)
BOP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
CNERGY 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.95%)
DCL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.81%)
DFML 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-4.95%)
DGKC 106.70 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.97%)
FCCL 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.26%)
FFBL 81.45 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.5%)
FFL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.4%)
HUBC 119.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.11%)
KEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.22%)
KOSM 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.3%)
MLCF 48.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.34%)
NBP 72.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.67%)
OGDC 193.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.57 (-1.81%)
PAEL 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-8.26%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.87%)
PPL 175.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.71%)
PRL 32.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.01%)
PTC 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
SEARL 124.30 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.69%)
TELE 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.14%)
TOMCL 35.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.88%)
TPLP 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-8.32%)
TREET 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.19%)
UNITY 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.85%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-8.74%)
BR100 11,535 Decreased By -214.8 (-1.83%)
BR30 35,550 Decreased By -621.5 (-1.72%)
KSE100 108,897 Decreased By -1073.7 (-0.98%)
KSE30 33,809 Decreased By -321.9 (-0.94%)
Dec 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China’s Xi warns ‘no winners’ in trade war with US

AFP Published 10 Dec, 2024 01:25pm

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Tuesday that there would be “no winners” in a trade war with the United States and vowed the country would hit its growth goals for the year.

Former US president Donald Trump – who returns to the White House next month – unleashed a gruelling trade war with China during his first term in office, lambasting alleged intellectual property theft and other “unfair” practices.

He has pledged to impose even higher tariffs on China after taking office on January 20, as Beijing is grappling with a shaky post-pandemic economic recovery.

“Tariff wars, trade wars, and technology wars go against historical trends and economic rules, and there will be no winners,” Xi said of China-US relations while meeting several heads of multilateral financial institutions in Beijing, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

“China is willing to maintain dialogue with the US government, expand cooperation, manage differences and promote the development of China-US relations in a stable, healthy and sustainable direction,” said Xi.

Beijing is targeting annual growth this year of around five percent, despite sluggish domestic consumption, high unemployment and a prolonged crisis in the vast property sector.

Xi also said during Tuesday’s meeting that China had “full confidence” in achieving its 2024 growth goal, state media reported.

His remarks came as official data showed the country’s exports rose last month at a slower rate than expected while imports shrunk further, underscoring the challenges China is still facing.

The latest reading reinforced the need for more support a day after top officials pledged to bolster stuttering growth.

Trade war looms

Overseas shipments this year have represented a rare bright spot in the Chinese economy, with domestic spending mired in a slump and persistent woes in the property sector spooking investors.

Exports jumped 6.7 percent on-year to $312.3 billion last month, China’s General Administration of Customs said.

But the figure was much slower than the 8.7 percent anticipated by economists in a Bloomberg survey and well down from the 12.7 percent leap in October, which was the strongest in more than two years.

The data showed exports grew 5.4 percent on-year in January-November.

“China’s exports were perhaps the biggest upside surprise for the economy in 2024,” wrote Lynn Song, chief economist for Greater China at ING.

This is “one of the main reasons China is set to achieve its ‘around five percent’ growth target” for this year, he added.

Analysts have suggested the recent surge in shipments is because foreign buyers fearing another trade standoff were racing to beat any possible tariffs on Chinese goods by Trump.

“We could see some frontloading of exports in the coming few months but momentum is likely to soften after this is done, unless the outcome of tariff negotiations is surprisingly positive,” wrote Song.

China’s Xi visits Morocco, meets with crown prince

The 3.9 percent drop in imports last month extended a slide in the previous month – and was much worse than the 0.9 percent rise forecast – as domestic demand continues to be dampened by lacklustre consumer spending.

The readings come as investors closely watch signals from Chinese leaders, who are convening this week in Beijing for a series of key meetings on economic planning for the coming year.

The Politburo, China’s top decision-making body, on Monday urged “vigorous” support for consumption and a loosening of monetary policy in 2025.

But observers are still waiting for the announcement of specific policies, particularly any measures to significantly bolster consumption.

Zhang Zhiwei, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, said in a note that another key meeting on economic policy – expected to take place in the coming days – could “shed more light, particularly on the fiscal policy front”.

China Xi Jinping US China trade war

Comments

200 characters

China’s Xi warns ‘no winners’ in trade war with US

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Israeli aggression kills at least 19 people in Gaza

TRG Pakistan announces completion of Afiniti’s recapitalisation

‘Pakistan an invest-able market’: Engro Corp’s Samad Dawood explains tower sharing deal with Veon

Ghandhara Tyre partners with China’s Shandong Huasheng to explore JV in Pakistan

Oil prices ease, but China policy stance checks losses

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma, Martin Dow partner with Chinese firm for biotech manufacturing

FBR decides to tighten baggage rules

‘Fake’ purchase of coal by cement makers: Abrupt transfer of officers halts probe into Rs11bn tax fraud

Read more stories