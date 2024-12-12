AGL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
World

Indian troops kill seven Maoist rebels

AFP Published 12 Dec, 2024 03:14pm
File Photo
File Photo

RAIPUR: Indian troops shot dead seven Maoist rebels in a fierce gun battle on Thursday, as security forces step up efforts to crush the long-running armed conflict.

More than 10,000 people have died in the decades-long insurgency waged by the Naxalite movement, as the Maoist insurgents are known, who say they are fighting for the rights of marginalised Indigenous people in India’s resource-rich central regions.

The insurgency has drastically shrunk in recent years and a crackdown by security forces has killed over 200 rebels this year, according to government data.

The latest gun battle took place in a remote forested area of Bastar region in Chhattisgarh state, the heartland of the insurgency.

“So far seven bodies of Maoists, who were in their uniforms, have been recovered during search operations,” police inspector general P. Sunderraj told AFP, adding that the toll was likely to rise.

Indian home minister Amit Shah warned the Maoist rebels in September to surrender or face an “all-out” assault, saying the government expected to quash the insurgency by early 2026.

Indian troops kill five Maoist rebels

The Naxalites, named after the district where their armed campaign began in 1967, were inspired by the Chinese revolutionary leader Mao Zedong.

They demanded land, jobs and a share of the region’s immense natural resources for local residents, and made inroads in a number of remote communities across India’s east and south.

The movement gained in strength and numbers until the early 2000s when New Delhi deployed tens of thousands of security personnel against the rebels in a stretch of territory known as the “Red Corridor”.

Authorities have since invested millions of dollars in local infrastructure and social projects.

