AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 191.75 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.01%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
CNERGY 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.25%)
DCL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
DFML 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.67%)
DGKC 107.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.4%)
FCCL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.56%)
FFBL 88.69 Increased By ▲ 6.67 (8.13%)
FFL 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
HUBC 121.25 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.5%)
HUMNL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.13%)
KEL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
KOSM 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.71%)
MLCF 49.64 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.34%)
NBP 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.42%)
OGDC 207.49 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.29%)
PAEL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (10.9%)
PPL 193.26 Increased By ▲ 7.85 (4.23%)
PRL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.46%)
PTC 27.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
SEARL 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.48%)
TELE 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
TOMCL 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.42%)
TPLP 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.53%)
TREET 21.35 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (5.38%)
TRG 61.03 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.41%)
UNITY 37.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.85%)
BR100 12,021 Increased By 248.5 (2.11%)
BR30 37,170 Increased By 586 (1.6%)
KSE100 112,744 Increased By 1933.8 (1.75%)
KSE30 35,148 Increased By 719 (2.09%)
Dec 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

54 journalists killed in 2024, a third by Israel

AFP Published 12 Dec, 2024 11:04am

PARIS: Fifty-four journalists were killed worldwide while carrying out their work or because of their profession in 2024, a third of them by the Israeli army, according to an annual report by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) published Thursday.

According to the press freedom NGO, Israeli armed forces were responsible for the deaths of 18 journalists this year – 16 in Gaza and two in Lebanon.

“Palestine is the most dangerous country for journalists, recording a higher death toll than any other country over the past five years,” RSF said in its annual report, which covers data up to December 1.

The organization has filed four complaints with the International Criminal Court (ICC) for “war crimes committed against journalists by the Israeli army.”

It said that in total “more than 145” journalists had been killed by the Israeli army in Gaza since the start of the war there in October 2023, with 35 of them working at the time of their deaths, RSF said.

It described the number of killings as “an unprecedented bloodbath.”

In a separate report published Tuesday, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) reported that 104 journalists were killed worldwide in 2024, with more than half of them in Gaza.

Number of journalists killed on job in 2023 declines despite Gaza: RSF

The figures differ between the IFJ and RSF due to two different methodologies used in calculating the toll.

RSF only includes journalists whose deaths have been “proven to be directly related to their professional activity.”

Israel denies that it intentionally harms journalists but admits that some have been killed in air strikes on military targets.

“We don’t accept these figures. We don’t believe they are correct,” Israeli government spokesman David Mercer told a press conference on Wednesday.

After Gaza, the deadliest places for journalists in 2024 were Pakistan with seven deaths, followed by Bangladesh and Mexico with five each.

In 2023, the number of journalists killed worldwide stood at 45 in the same January-December period.

As of December 1, there were 550 journalists imprisoned worldwide, compared to 513 last year, according to RSF figures.

The three countries with the highest numbers of detained journalists are China (124, including 11 in Hong Kong), Myanmar (61), and Israel (41).

Furthermore, 55 journalists are currently being held hostage, including two abducted in 2024. Nearly half – 25 in total – are in the hands of the Islamic State group.

In addition, 95 journalists are reported missing, including four new cases reported in 2024.

MENA journalists RSF Reporters Without Borders

Comments

200 characters

54 journalists killed in 2024, a third by Israel

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Aurangzeb says Pakistan economy’s issues have been addressed

Modernising power distribution infrastructure: $530m loan approved by ADB

Oil little changed as demand weakness offsets sanctions-driven supply risks

IGI Investments eyes 40.63% stake in Mitchell’s Fruit Farms Limited

US announces first Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon under ceasefire deal

Load management: Nepra directs NTDC, KE to employ real-time systems

ADB projects GDP growth at 3pc, inflation at 10pc

150MW renewable energy projects: Nepra concludes hearing of KE’s Bid Evaluation Report

CAD declined 79pc in 2MFY25, NA told

Read more stories