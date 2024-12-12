AGL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
AIRLINK 190.98 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.6%)
BOP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.55%)
DCL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
DFML 42.04 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.13%)
DGKC 108.39 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.44%)
FCCL 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.31%)
FFBL 90.22 Increased By ▲ 8.20 (10%)
FFL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HUBC 123.00 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.96%)
HUMNL 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
KEL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
KOSM 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.59%)
MLCF 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.97%)
NBP 74.25 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.8%)
OGDC 212.00 Increased By ▲ 7.15 (3.49%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.97%)
PIBTL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.39%)
PPL 201.04 Increased By ▲ 15.63 (8.43%)
PRL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.71%)
PTC 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SEARL 117.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.77%)
TELE 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TOMCL 35.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.04%)
TREET 22.29 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (10.02%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
UNITY 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.4%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (8.48%)
BR100 12,159 Increased By 386.9 (3.29%)
BR30 37,770 Increased By 1185.5 (3.24%)
KSE100 114,181 Increased By 3370.3 (3.04%)
KSE30 35,701 Increased By 1272.1 (3.69%)
Dec 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China, HK stocks end higher ahead of possible policy moves at key Beijing meet

Reuters Published December 12, 2024 Updated December 12, 2024 02:20pm

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks closed up on Thursday as investors awaited the outcome of a key economic policy meeting for cues into policy easing next year.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.0% by market close and the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng added 1.2%.

The focus is on the annual Central Economic Work Conference (CEWC) this week, with potential policy announcements expected. This follows Monday’s Politburo meeting, where leaders pledged to adopt an “appropriately loose” monetary policy to stimulate economic growth.

“As we go into the CEWC, we may have some disappointed offshore investors,” said UBS trader Kenyon Tse, adding that for offshore investors, every announcement gets a lot more scrutiny in terms of details.

“If you read through the transcript of last year’s CEWC, it was more big picture. It was more directional, not as much detail.”

China stocks range-bound as investors eye economic meeting

Analysts at BNP Paribas said if indeed there is concrete fiscal policy follow-through to “expand domestic demand in all aspects” in the CEWC or the National People’s Congress, it should trigger a substantial upward revision to corporate earnings expectations in 2025 and a more sustainable tailwind to Chinese equities both onshore and offshore.

Financials and consumer staples added 1.3% and 2.1%, respectively, leading the rise in the onshore market.

China will expand its private pension scheme nationwide from Dec. 15, after trials in 36 cities, in a bid to help a rapidly ageing population, the state media said. Some market participants expect the expansion to bring more long-term capital to the market.

In Hong Kong, consumer-related shares led gains, with Mengniu Diary and China Resources Beer Holdings gaining more than 5%. Tech shares rose 1.5%.

China shares China stocks CSI300 Index

Comments

200 characters

China, HK stocks end higher ahead of possible policy moves at key Beijing meet

Court indicts Imran, Bushra in Toshakhana-II case

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Aurangzeb says Pakistan economy’s issues have been addressed

Oil little changed as demand weakness offsets sanctions-driven supply risks

Islamabad to become ‘model city’ for EVs: Tanveer

IGI Investments eyes 40.63% stake in Mitchell’s Fruit Farms Limited

Haleon Pakistan plans to manufacture Centrum multivitamins

US announces first Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon under ceasefire deal

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Modernising power distribution infrastructure: $530m loan approved by ADB

Read more stories