Sindh Senior Citizen Card to facilitate with basic amenities: Minister

KARACHI: Sindh is the first province to issue the Sindh Senior Citizen Card, which will facilitate senior citizens with medical facilities, ease in travel, and other basic amenities," said Mir Tarique Ali Khan Talpur, Minister for Social Welfare Department, at the official signing ceremony.

The Social Welfare Department Sindh, in collaboration with NADRA, has initiated this groundbreaking program to support the elderly population of the province. According to NADRA’s data, the Sindh Senior Citizen Card will benefit 3.7 million citizens aged 60 and above, offering improved access to healthcare, travel conveniences, and other civic services.

Previously known as the Azadi Card, the initiative has been rebranded to reflect the government's commitment to enhancing the dignity and well-being of senior citizens. The ceremony was graced by key officials, including Mir Tarique Ali Khan Talpur, Minister for Social Welfare Department; Parwez Ahmed Seehar, Secretary Social Welfare Department; Athar Hussain Mirani, Director General Social Welfare Department; Ehtesham Shahid, Director General NADRA Karachi; and Junaid Shaukat, Program Manager.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Mir Tarique Ali Khan Talpur highlighted the significance of the initiative: "The Sindh Senior Citizen Card is a reflection of our commitment to ensuring the welfare of our elderly population. This initiative provides them with the respect and care they deserve, enabling easier access to essential services. Our senior citizens are the backbone of our history and culture. It is our moral responsibility to ensure that they live their golden years with dignity and comfort."

He further elaborated, "Through this program, we aim to create a society that values and cares for its elders. The Sindh government is committed to addressing the needs of the elderly, and this card is just one of many steps we are taking to build a more inclusive and compassionate society."

"The Sindh Senior Citizen Card is more than just a card—it is a promise from the government to its citizens that their contributions to society will never be forgotten.

We are ensuring that the elderly population has access to better healthcare, hassle-free travel, and other civic services that make their lives easier," he added.

Ehtesham Shahid, Director General NADRA Karachi, expressed NADRA’s dedication to the cause, states: "We are honored to partner with the Social Welfare Department Sindh.

The Sindh Senior Citizen Card will significantly ease access to various services for our senior citizens, who have long contributed to society." The Sindh Senior Citizen Card will act as an identification tool for senior citizens, granting them access to essential services such as healthcare and travel benefits in a streamlined manner. The Social Welfare Department Sindh remains committed to launching initiatives that empower vulnerable segments of society and strengthen partnerships to promote inclusivity and care.

