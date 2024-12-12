AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 187.98 Increased By ▲ 9.91 (5.57%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.45%)
DCL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 107.91 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.95%)
FCCL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
FFBL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.76%)
HUBC 119.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.18%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.29%)
KOSM 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 49.47 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.85%)
NBP 73.66 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 204.85 Increased By ▲ 11.09 (5.72%)
PAEL 33.56 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (4.39%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
PPL 185.41 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.51%)
PRL 33.61 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.1%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (8.39%)
SEARL 119.82 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-4.11%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.87%)
TOMCL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.42%)
TREET 20.26 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.99%)
TRG 60.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.48%)
UNITY 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 11,772 Increased By 249.2 (2.16%)
BR30 36,584 Increased By 1034.2 (2.91%)
KSE100 110,810 Increased By 1913.6 (1.76%)
KSE30 34,429 Increased By 620.5 (1.84%)
Dec 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-12

Consumer Health Expo estimated to generate $20m in deals

Recorder Report Published 12 Dec, 2024 06:40am

KARACHI: The 10th edition of the Beauty, Fitness, Consumer Health Expo and ICPF (Household & Stationery Education Asia) is estimated to attract 40,000 visitors and generate $20 million in revenue through service exports, B2B deals, sponsorships, and tourism-related activities.

The exhibition will take place from December 12 to 15 at the Karachi Expo Centre. Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inaam Memon will be the chief guest of the event.

More than 2,000 renowned brands and 350 companies from seven countries are participating in the expo, including the USA, China, Korea, Iran, Turkey, and Indonesia.

The event aims to provide a platform to stakeholders, experts, and consumers of an emerging healthcare, fitness, and wellness sector in Pakistan. Also, the event will introduce various beauty trends and innovations at a global level to the Pakistani audience and enhance Pakistan’s global presence.

Pakistan’s beauty and cosmetic sector is one of the few areas that has witnessed tremendous growth in recent years due to the increasing demand of the working class, their lifestyle, and the requirements of personal care and wellness. Therefore, the contribution of this sector has also increased to the economy over the last few years, said Muhammad Uzair Nizam, Group Director Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan.

With the rising awareness about public health, a significant section of the population is focusing on the importance of healthcare, fitness, and wellness in Pakistan, he said and added. The public wish to explore new trends, products, and innovations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Karachi Expo Centre Sharjeel Inaam Memon Consumer Health Expo

Comments

200 characters

Consumer Health Expo estimated to generate $20m in deals

Load management: Nepra directs NTDC, KE to employ real-time systems

ADB projects GDP growth at 3pc, inflation at 10pc

PM reaffirms commitment to implement reforms

150MW renewable energy projects: Nepra concludes hearing of KE’s Bid Evaluation Report

CAD declined 79pc in 2MFY25, NA told

ADB trims developing Asia’s growth forecast, flags US policy risks

Germany advocates peaceful Syria transition

Assad’s fall shows Russian military limited by Ukraine offensive

NFC award: govt official says IMF has attached no conditions

APTMA urges FBR to revisit new customs system

Read more stories