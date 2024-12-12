AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 187.98 Increased By ▲ 9.91 (5.57%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.45%)
DCL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 107.91 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.95%)
FCCL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
FFBL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.76%)
HUBC 119.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.18%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.29%)
KOSM 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 49.47 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.85%)
NBP 73.66 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 204.85 Increased By ▲ 11.09 (5.72%)
PAEL 33.56 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (4.39%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
PPL 185.41 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.51%)
PRL 33.61 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.1%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (8.39%)
SEARL 119.82 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-4.11%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.87%)
TOMCL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.42%)
TREET 20.26 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.99%)
TRG 60.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.48%)
UNITY 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 11,772 Increased By 249.2 (2.16%)
BR30 36,584 Increased By 1034.2 (2.91%)
KSE100 110,810 Increased By 1913.6 (1.76%)
KSE30 34,429 Increased By 620.5 (1.84%)
Dec 12, 2024
Markets Print 2024-12-12

FTSE 100 edges higher after US inflation data

Reuters Published December 12, 2024 Updated December 12, 2024 06:48am

LONDON: Britain’s FTSE 100 index nudged higher on Wednesday, led by precious metal miners, after the US inflation print came in line with expectations, boosting the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate cut next week. The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.3%, while the midcap FTSE 250 was flat.

Global shares rose as closely watched US consumer prices increased as expected in November, keeping the Federal Reserve on track to deliver a third consecutive interest rate cut next week against the backdrop of a cooling labor market and rental costs.

Precious metal miners led the sectoral gains for UK stocks, advancing 5.1%, tracking gains in gold prices after the data.

Gold miner Endeavour Mining climbed 5.9% to the top of FTSE 100 while Pearson rose 3.2% after J.P. Morgan raised target price on stock to 1400p from 1170p.

Banking group Lloyds advanced 2.4% after British lender Close Brothers was granted permission to appeal a ruling that motor finance brokers must fully inform customers about commissions on car loans.

Personal goods also added 1.8%, while banks were up about 1%.

The pound weakened against the dollar, also boosting export-oriented stocks in the FTSE 100.

Real estate investment trusts companies led the sectoral losses, dropping 1.4%, while utilities declined 1.1%.

Energy stocks were down 1%, led by Shell which dropped 1.2% to be a bottom performer in the blue-chip index.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England is expected to keep interest rates on hold next week, moving more slowly to cut borrowing costs than central banks in Europe and the US Friday’s gross domestic product estimate for October will be a key economic indicator before the BoE’s decision.

Among other stocks, Kainos Group was a top gainer on the mid-cap index, soaring 4.5%, after the IT software provider re-appointed Brendan Mooney as chief executive officer.

FTSE 100 index UK stocks US inflation data

