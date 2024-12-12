AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 187.98 Increased By ▲ 9.91 (5.57%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.45%)
DCL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 107.91 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.95%)
FCCL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
FFBL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.76%)
HUBC 119.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.18%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.29%)
KOSM 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 49.47 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.85%)
NBP 73.66 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 204.85 Increased By ▲ 11.09 (5.72%)
PAEL 33.56 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (4.39%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
PPL 185.41 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.51%)
PRL 33.61 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.1%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (8.39%)
SEARL 119.82 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-4.11%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.87%)
TOMCL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.42%)
TREET 20.26 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.99%)
TRG 60.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.48%)
UNITY 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 11,772 Increased By 249.2 (2.16%)
BR30 36,584 Increased By 1034.2 (2.91%)
KSE100 110,810 Increased By 1913.6 (1.76%)
KSE30 34,429 Increased By 620.5 (1.84%)
Dec 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-12

Japan announces new $3.1m grant for oral polio vaccines

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 12 Dec, 2024 07:36am

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Japan has announced a new $3.1 million grant to procure essential oral polio vaccines as part of its continued support to polio eradication efforts in Pakistan, the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme (PPEP) said.

The PPEP will use the amount to procure over 20.22 million polio vaccine doses to support national polio campaigns in 2025. Pakistan is one of only two countries globally that has yet to stop polio. So far in 2024, Pakistan has reported a total of 59 cases of polio.

With the current surge in polio cases in the country, the government of Pakistan, in collaboration with its partners, is set to implement an extensive and strategic action plan in 2025 aimed at eradicating this life-threatening disease among children.

Each national immunization drive targets over 45.4 million children under the age of five, with over 400,000 frontline workers, predominantly women, playing a crucial role in ensuring the Polio Programme’s outreach.

In the past week, the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health confirmed the detection of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) in environmental samples collected from 14 already infected districts. As of 6 December 2024, sewage samples collected from Dera Bugti, Quetta, Nasirabad, Usta Muhammad, Bajaur, Tank, Multan, Bahawalpur, Okara, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Islamabad from 13 to 19 November tested positive for WPV1.

“The challenges faced in 2024 have underscored the critical need to accelerate our efforts to eradicate polio. With Japan’s continued support, we are further strengthened to intensify our efforts, aiming to achieve zero polio cases by mid-2025 under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif,” stated Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio Eradication Ayesha Raza Farooq.

“The unwavering support of the Government of Japan has been instrumental in helping us get closer to reaching zero cases. We are thankful to the government and people of Japan for their continued support towards polio eradication in Pakistan,” Farooq added.

Takano Shuichi, Charge d’Affaires ad interim of Japan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, said “Japan has supported Pakistan to eradicate polio for nearly 30 years despite hindrance such as floods, COVID, and terrorist attacks. Since this year marks the 70th anniversary of Japan’s ODA to Pakistan, we would like to renew our commitment to continue to promote routine immunization including polio vaccination in Pakistan.”

The new funding is part of the continuous support from the Government of Japan to the Polio Eradication programme since 1996. To date the grant and loan contribution from the Government of Japan has amounted to approximately US$ 242.194 million dollars to support the polio programme in Pakistan through UNICEF.

“We appreciate the government’s commitment to making all-out efforts to ensure all children receive the essential vaccine. We believe that vaccines, the most effective way to strengthen children’s immunity, will be used effectively with the understanding of parents and communities and the efforts of frontline workers. We sincerely hope that all the polio campaigns of this year will be conducted successfully toward zero polio cases”, said Miyata Naoaki, chief representative JICA Pakistan Office.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Japan polio vaccines PPEP Japan government oral polio vaccines

Comments

200 characters

Japan announces new $3.1m grant for oral polio vaccines

Load management: Nepra directs NTDC, KE to employ real-time systems

ADB projects GDP growth at 3pc, inflation at 10pc

PM reaffirms commitment to implement reforms

150MW renewable energy projects: Nepra concludes hearing of KE’s Bid Evaluation Report

CAD declined 79pc in 2MFY25, NA told

ADB trims developing Asia’s growth forecast, flags US policy risks

Germany advocates peaceful Syria transition

Assad’s fall shows Russian military limited by Ukraine offensive

NFC award: govt official says IMF has attached no conditions

APTMA urges FBR to revisit new customs system

Read more stories