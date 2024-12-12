Governor, PST body discuss seminaries’ bill

LAHORE: A delegation led by Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST) President, Hafiz Sarwat Ijaz Qadri met with Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at Governor House Lahore and discussed matters concerning the bill about seminaries.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that the nation values the sacrifices of security personnel in the war against terrorism. “Our martyrs laid down their lives for the homeland and the nation is indebted to them for their sacrifices,” he said, adding: “The religion of Islam teaches us peace and security while terrorism is a threat to peace and security of country. We have to create unity in our ranks to end terrorism and extremism.”

