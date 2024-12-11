AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
Tomb of Assad’s father set on fire in Syria hometown: AFP

AFP Published 11 Dec, 2024 07:05pm
Rebel fighters stand next to the burning gravesite of Syria’s late president Hafez al-Assad at his mausoleum in the family’s ancestral village of Qardaha in the western Latakia province on December 11, 2024, after it was stormed by opposition factions. Photo: AFP
Rebel fighters stand next to the burning gravesite of Syria’s late president Hafez al-Assad at his mausoleum in the family’s ancestral village of Qardaha in the western Latakia province on December 11, 2024, after it was stormed by opposition factions. Photo: AFP

QARDAHA: The tomb of ousted Syrian president Bashar al-Assad’s father Hafez was torched in his hometown of Qardaha, AFP footage taken Wednesday showed, with rebel fighters in fatigues and young men watching it burn.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor told AFP the rebels had set fire to the mausoleum, located in the Latakia heartland of Assad’s Alawite community.

AFP footage showed parts of the mausoleum ablaze and damaged, with the tomb of Hafez torched and destroyed.

Two US lawmakers push for some Syria sanctions relief after Assad’s fall

The vast elevated structure atop a hill has an intricate architectural design with several arches, its exterior embellished with ornamentation etched in stone.

It also houses the tombs of other Assad family members, including Bashar’s brother Bassel, who was being groomed to inherit power before he was killed in a road accident in 1994.

On Sunday, a lightning offensive by Islamist-led rebels seized key cities before reaching Damascus and forcing Assad to flee, ending more than 50 years of his family’s rule.

Syria Bashar al Assad Damascus Syrian rebels Syria crisis

