LAHORE: Inaugurating the Anti-Rape Crisis Cell, here at Services Hospital, Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said on Tuesday that the scope of this cell will be expanded across the province.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that collecting evidence data in the Anti-Rape Crisis Cell would be of utmost importance. “The societies that do not respect women become jungles. This cell is the second one in Punjab and the first in Lahore,” he said.

