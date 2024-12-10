Sri Lankan shares gain, lifted by financials

Sri Lankan shares closed higher for an eleventh straight session on Tuesday, lifted by gains in financial and industrial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index rose 0.41% to 13,774.96. On Monday, the index was up about 0.8%.

Conglomerate LOLC Holdings Plc and LOLC Finance Plc were the biggest boosts to the CSE All-Share index, rising 11% and 9.7%, respectively.

Trading volumes fell to 235.4 million shares from 265.7 million in the previous session.

IT stocks lift Sri Lankan shares

The equity market’s turnover rose to 4.31 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($14.85 million), compared with 4.47 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers of stocks worth 141.3 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers of shares worth 4.23 billion rupees, data showed.