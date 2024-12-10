AGL 40.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
AIRLINK 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -19.78 (-10%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.95%)
CNERGY 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.66%)
DCL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.9%)
DFML 41.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-5.13%)
DGKC 106.89 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.15%)
FCCL 39.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.44%)
FFBL 81.89 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.04%)
FFL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.11%)
HUBC 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.57%)
KEL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.06%)
KOSM 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.42%)
MLCF 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.04%)
NBP 72.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.22%)
OGDC 193.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-1.68%)
PAEL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-8.4%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.87%)
PPL 174.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.24%)
PRL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.98%)
PTC 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.25%)
SEARL 124.96 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (3.24%)
TELE 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.85%)
TOMCL 35.39 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
TPLP 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-8.79%)
TREET 18.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.9%)
TRG 60.49 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.35%)
UNITY 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.08%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-9.29%)
BR100 11,535 Decreased By -214.8 (-1.83%)
BR30 35,550 Decreased By -621.5 (-1.72%)
KSE100 108,897 Decreased By -1073.7 (-0.98%)
KSE30 33,809 Decreased By -321.9 (-0.94%)
Dec 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian missile attacks on Ukraine’s Kharkiv region injures 10, governor says

Reuters Published 10 Dec, 2024 03:43pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KYIV: Russian missile attacks on Ukraine’s northeastern region of Kharkiv injured 10 people and damaged an administrative building, its governor said on Tuesday.

Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that Russian forces carried out two missile attacks on the town of Zlatopil.

The first strike damaged non-residential buildings and cars, while the second one damaged an administrative building.

Russia fires intercontinental ballistic missile in attack on Ukraine, Kyiv says

Russia has pummeled the border region with frequent attacks since the start of Moscow’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Kharkiv Russian missile attacks Governor Oleh Syniehubov

Comments

200 characters

Russian missile attacks on Ukraine’s Kharkiv region injures 10, governor says

Ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed arraigned on charges of ‘engaging in political activities’ among others, says ISPR

Rupee records marginal fall against US dollar

TRG Pakistan announces completion of Afiniti’s recapitalisation

‘Pakistan an invest-able market’: Engro Corp’s Samad Dawood explains tower sharing deal with Veon

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma, Martin Dow partner with Chinese firm for biotech manufacturing

Ghandhara Tyre partners with China’s Shandong Huasheng to explore JV in Pakistan

Limiting value to $1,200: FBR decides to tighten baggage rules

Oil prices ease, but China policy stance checks losses

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Israeli forces kill at least 34 people in Gaza, rescue workers say

Read more stories