AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -19.78 (-10%)
BOP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-5.98%)
CNERGY 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.52%)
DCL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.28%)
DFML 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-4.29%)
DGKC 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.63%)
FCCL 39.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.44%)
FFBL 81.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.68%)
FFL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.4%)
HUBC 117.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-2.79%)
HUMNL 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.7%)
KEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.03%)
KOSM 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.51%)
MLCF 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.04%)
NBP 72.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.5%)
OGDC 193.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.57 (-1.81%)
PAEL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-8.43%)
PIBTL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.52%)
PPL 174.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.28%)
PRL 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.83%)
PTC 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.24%)
SEARL 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-2.92%)
TELE 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.35%)
TOMCL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
TPLP 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.99%)
TREET 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.53%)
TRG 60.53 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.41%)
UNITY 37.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.43%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-9.84%)
BR100 11,534 Decreased By -215.9 (-1.84%)
BR30 35,274 Decreased By -897.1 (-2.48%)
KSE100 109,206 Decreased By -764.5 (-0.7%)
KSE30 33,910 Decreased By -221 (-0.65%)
Dec 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Olympic discus champion Stona bidding to win NFL deal

Reuters Published 10 Dec, 2024 12:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Jamaica’s Olympic discus champion Roje Stona is among 14 athletes bidding to win a contract with an NFL team through the American football organisation’s international player pathway (IPP) programme for 2025.

Stona, who won gold at the Paris Games with a throw of 70 metres, was invited to rookie minicamps by the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints in May.

The former University of Arkansas track and field athlete did not play American football competitively at college and the 25-year-old knows making the transition to the sport will not be easy. “I understand the work it’s going to take,” he told the BBC.

“I’ve done my research. I think a lot can happen in those eight to 10 weeks. I believe there’s great coaches who can teach me a lot.

“The goal was to become the best in the world (at discus throw) and that came in a great time. So after finishing college and thinking back on the year, that’s when I decided I’d pursue my interest in football.”

The 14 athletes from Fiji, France, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, the United Kingdom and Zimbabwe will go on a 10-week training camp in Florida in January before trying to impress NFL scouts in March.

Wallabies centre Jordan Petaia said last week he is stepping away from rugby union to pursue an NFL deal via the IPP. Since its launch in 2017, 41 athletes from around the world have joined NFL teams through the programme.

Six players, including Australia’s Jordan Mailata (Philadelphia Eagles), are currently active on NFL rosters.

Olympic Jamaica Roje Stona

Comments

200 characters

Olympic discus champion Stona bidding to win NFL deal

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

KSE-100 surges past 111,000 mark on improved economic indicators

Palestinian Civil Defence crews recover seven bodies in central Gaza’s Nuseirat camp

Reko Diq project financial close likely by June 2025: ADB weighs third-party guarantee option

Foreign investors meet Aurangzeb

TRG Pakistan announces completion of Afiniti’s recapitalisation

Oil prices ease, but geopolitical risk and China policy stance check losses

TPS Guddu ST-16 restoration: China’s Herbin sounds alarm over new tender process

‘Project behind scheduled’: World Bank seeks clarity on $195m EDEIP

‘Fake’ purchase of coal by cement makers: Abrupt transfer of officers halts probe into Rs11bn tax fraud

Read more stories