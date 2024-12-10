AGL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
Israeli aggression kills at least 19 people in Gaza

Reuters Published December 10, 2024 Updated December 10, 2024 02:26pm

CAIRO: Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip killed at least 19 Palestinians overnight and on Tuesday, medics said, as Israeli tanks pushed into areas in central and southern parts of the enclave.

Overnight, an Israeli airstrike killed at least 10 people in Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, where Israeli forces have operated since October, and injured dozens of others in a multi-floored building, medics said.

Another airstrike on a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip killed at least seven people.

It wounded several others, medics and the Palestinian Civil Emergency Service said, while another killed two people in Rafah south of the enclave.

Gaza civil defence: thousands flee Israeli strikes, evacuation calls

In Deir Al-Balah city in central Gaza, Israeli naval forces detained six Palestinian fishermen who tried to sail into the Mediterranean Sea earlier on Tuesday, according to residents.

Air strike on North Darfur market kills more than 100: Sudan lawyers’ group

More than 44,700 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli aggression on Gaza, Gaza health authorities say.

