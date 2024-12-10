AGL 40.01 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.17%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-10

Youth's involvement crucial in fight against corruption: PILDAT

Safdar Rasheed Published 10 Dec, 2024 06:13am

LAHORE: President Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) Ahmed Bilal Mehboob said that 45% of Pakistan's registered voters are youth, making their involvement crucial in the fight against corruption.

He noted that accountability efforts often face significant challenges, but the NAB has distanced itself from controversies over the past two years, earning public confidence.

Mehboob highlighted extremism as a pressing issue, largely fueled by a lack of communication and engagement. He expressed these views in a seminar organized by National Accountability Bureau on Monday to mark the International Anti-corruption Day 2024.

The event featured esteemed guests, Muhammad Jamil Ahmed Afaqi, Dean of the National School of Public Policy; and NAB Lahore Director General Amjad Majeed Aulakh. He urged NAB to expand its awareness initiatives at colleges and universities, leveraging social media to reach the youth effectively. Reflecting on the influence of social media, he shared that 80% of young people became aware of the youth parliament campaign through digital platforms. Mehboob called on NAB to focus on addressing the youth's challenges, noting that corruption is a primary obstacle to resource availability for young Pakistanis.

DG NAB Lahore Amjad Majeed Aulakh detailed recent initiatives taken by Chairman NAB, such as monthly open forums, and highlighted NAB's commitment under the 2003 UNCAC convention to share information among member states to combat corruption. Speaking on the event's theme, "Youth Against Corruption: Building a Brighter Future," he acknowledged the dual challenges of extremism and the lack of meritocracy impacting the younger generation. He announced that NAB Lahore had established 6,000 character-building societies in schools, colleges, and universities this year.

Aulakh stressed that tackling corruption requires collective effort, noting that societal acceptance of corruption exacerbates extremism and disillusionment among youth. NAB teams have been organizing awareness seminars across educational institutions to address these issues.

Jamil Ahmed Afaqi, Dean of the National School of Public Policy, remarked that while eradicating corruption entirely may be unrealistic, significant reforms can help control it. He observed that accountability officials in other countries maintain a distinct and independent presence in public life, an approach that can strengthen integrity.

During the ceremony, students who secured first position in various competitions were awarded certificates and cash prizes. Additionally, officers who demonstrated exceptional performance throughout 2024 received merit certificates.

The recipients of the best officer of the year award included Deputy Director Shehzad Ahmed from NAB Lahore Headquarters Wing, Deputy Director Qudsia Farooq from the Complaint Cell, Assistant Director Rauf Alam from Investigation Wing-I, Deputy Director Zeshan Ali from Investigation Wing-II, and Deputy Director Rab Nawaz Ranjha from Investigation Wing-III.

To commemorate International Anti-Corruption Day 2024, a large number of students, NAB officers, and special guests, including the Director General of NAB Lahore, participated in an awareness walk held in NAB premises. The students carried posters with anti-corruption slogans.

The ceremony concluded with the Director General of NAB Lahore, Amjad Majeed Aulakh, taking a commemorative group photo with the students.

