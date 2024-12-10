AGL 40.01 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.17%)
AIRLINK 197.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.83%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.34%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.78%)
DCL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.12%)
DFML 43.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.6%)
DGKC 105.67 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (9.38%)
FCCL 39.60 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.02%)
FFBL 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.45%)
FFL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUBC 120.56 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.33%)
HUMNL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
KEL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.32%)
KOSM 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.71%)
MLCF 49.61 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (6.6%)
NBP 74.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.56%)
OGDC 197.07 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.18%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.04%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
PPL 176.26 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (0.97%)
PRL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
PTC 25.59 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.15%)
SEARL 121.04 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (10%)
TELE 9.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.24%)
TOMCL 35.23 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
TPLP 12.74 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.98%)
TREET 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.21%)
TRG 60.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.37%)
UNITY 39.02 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (6.93%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.57%)
BR100 11,749 Increased By 48.7 (0.42%)
BR30 36,171 Increased By 760.4 (2.15%)
KSE100 109,970 Increased By 916.4 (0.84%)
KSE30 34,131 Increased By 281.6 (0.83%)
Dec 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-10

PAA urges PEMRA to reconsider suspension of TAM services decision

Press Release Published 10 Dec, 2024 06:13am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Advertising Association (PAA) has formally appealed to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to reconsider its decision to suspend Television Audience Measurement (TAM) services provided by Medialogic for 30 days.

The request was communicated through an official letter addressed to the Chairman of PEMRA by the Chairman of PAA.

In the letter, PAA expressed serious concerns about the potential implications of the suspension for the advertising and media industry. The association underscored that TAM data is a vital tool for advertisers and broadcasters, with billions of rupees allocated monthly based on its insights.

The absence of this data could significantly impact operations and threaten the sustainability of the media industry during an already challenging economic climate.

Ahmed Kapadia, Chairman of PAA stated in his letter, “We acknowledge PEMRA’s concerns behind this decision. However, we respectfully request that Medialogic be allowed to continue sharing TAM data during this suspension period. This measure would provide the industry with much-needed stability while PEMRA addresses its underlying concerns.”

The PAA emphasized that this appeal is not aimed at dismissing PEMRA’s reasoning but rather ensuring that stakeholders across the industry are not disproportionately affected during the review process.

The association expressed its hope that PEMRA will carefully consider this request, recognizing its importance for the continued growth, trust, and resilience of the media and advertising sectors in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PEMRA PAA

Comments

200 characters

PAA urges PEMRA to reconsider suspension of TAM services decision

Reko Diq project financial close likely by June 2025: ADB weighs third-party guarantee option

Foreign investors meet Aurangzeb

TPS Guddu ST-16 restoration: China’s Herbin sounds alarm over new tender process

‘Project behind scheduled’: World Bank seeks clarity on $195m EDEIP

‘Fake’ purchase of coal by cement makers: Abrupt transfer of officers halts probe into Rs11bn tax fraud

Power, gas theft as cognizable offence: NA panel unanimously rejects PPC amendments

APTMA demands govt restore EFS

FBR decides to tighten baggage rules

Customs reduces values of imported power tools

SC’s judgement on military courts: Apex court rejects plea seeking deferment of ICAs

Read more stories