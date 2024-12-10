PAA urges PEMRA to reconsider suspension of TAM services decision

KARACHI: The Pakistan Advertising Association (PAA) has formally appealed to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to reconsider its decision to suspend Television Audience Measurement (TAM) services provided by Medialogic for 30 days.

The request was communicated through an official letter addressed to the Chairman of PEMRA by the Chairman of PAA.

In the letter, PAA expressed serious concerns about the potential implications of the suspension for the advertising and media industry. The association underscored that TAM data is a vital tool for advertisers and broadcasters, with billions of rupees allocated monthly based on its insights.

The absence of this data could significantly impact operations and threaten the sustainability of the media industry during an already challenging economic climate.

Ahmed Kapadia, Chairman of PAA stated in his letter, “We acknowledge PEMRA’s concerns behind this decision. However, we respectfully request that Medialogic be allowed to continue sharing TAM data during this suspension period. This measure would provide the industry with much-needed stability while PEMRA addresses its underlying concerns.”

The PAA emphasized that this appeal is not aimed at dismissing PEMRA’s reasoning but rather ensuring that stakeholders across the industry are not disproportionately affected during the review process.

The association expressed its hope that PEMRA will carefully consider this request, recognizing its importance for the continued growth, trust, and resilience of the media and advertising sectors in Pakistan.

