CJP visits Gwadar, meets DSJs of remote districts

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi outlined a policy approach to visit the farthest districts of each province personally to enhance service delivery and ensure access to justice.

In line with this vision, Justice Yahya made his first formal official visit to the farthest district of Balochistan (Gwadar), on Monday. The District and Sessions Judges of the remote districts, including Turbat, Panjgur, Washuk, Musakhel, Chagai, Harnai, Awaran, Barkhan, Kharan, and Zhob joined the chief justice. This initiative aims to assess the facilities and challenges faced in dispensing justice at remote location.

During the meeting, the chief justice assured the judicial officers that he would ensure that they are given good environment, where they can work smoothly and safely. He underscored the importance of upholding the dignity of judicial officers, whether presiding over a civil court or a superior court and maintaining the majesty and integrity of the judiciary across the nation.

Acknowledging the unwavering dedication of judicial officers serving in remote and underprivileged areas of the country, the chief justice commended their exemplary efforts. He encouraged them to further strengthen their resolve and prioritise adjudication of cases to ensure justice is delivered efficiently and effectively to litigants.

The chief justice reiterated the need for a focused approach toward farthest districts, emphasising that these areas require more attention. He asked them to share insights and identify specific resources gaps which are hampering dispensation of justice so that it can be addressed.

He requested the respective High Courts to ensure that the best judicial officers are posted to such districts with a minimum term and that these officers are well looked after. He proposed that foreign training and other opportunities should be given to such judicial officers on priority by the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJPC). He recommended that an e-campus facility be provided to district judicial officers wherever possible, to enhance their access to continuous learning and development.

