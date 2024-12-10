AGL 40.01 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.17%)
AIRLINK 197.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.83%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.34%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.78%)
DCL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.12%)
DFML 43.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.6%)
DGKC 105.67 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (9.38%)
FCCL 39.60 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.02%)
FFBL 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.45%)
FFL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUBC 120.56 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.33%)
HUMNL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
KEL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.32%)
KOSM 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.71%)
MLCF 49.61 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (6.6%)
NBP 74.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.56%)
OGDC 197.07 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.18%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.04%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
PPL 176.26 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (0.97%)
PRL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
PTC 25.59 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.15%)
SEARL 121.04 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (10%)
TELE 9.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.24%)
TOMCL 35.23 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
TPLP 12.74 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.98%)
TREET 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.21%)
TRG 60.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.37%)
UNITY 39.02 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (6.93%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.57%)
BR100 11,749 Increased By 48.7 (0.42%)
BR30 36,171 Increased By 760.4 (2.15%)
KSE100 109,970 Increased By 916.4 (0.84%)
KSE30 34,131 Increased By 281.6 (0.83%)
Dec 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

European countries put Syrian asylum bids on hold after Assad’s fall

Reuters Published 10 Dec, 2024 12:22am

BERLIN: European countries put asylum applications from Syrians on hold until further notice on Monday after rebels seized the Syrian capital and President Bashar al-Assad fled to Russia following 13 years of civil war.

The decision, which affects tens of thousands of open claims, reflects the rapidly changing political situation in Syria as well as a resurgence of right-wing parties across Europe keen to restrict immigration.

Germany opened its doors wide to a surge of asylum seekers in 2015 at the height of Syria’s civil war, and is now home to nearly a million Syrians, the largest community in Europe.

The Berlin interior ministry said on Monday it would not process asylum requests until there was more clarity on political developments in Syria. Britain paused decisions on asylum claims as well, with the interior ministry saying it was assessing the situation.

Under a British government scheme, a total of 20,319 Syrian refugees had been resettled in the country between March 2014 and February 2021, according to the Refugee Council.

Russia, Iran ‘share the responsibility’ for Assad crimes: NATO chief

Other countries including Norway and Austria also announced a suspension of Syrian requests, and France said it hoped to announce a similar decision shortly.

Syria was the top country of origin for asylum seekers in Germany this year, with 72,420 applications submitted by the end of November, data from the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) shows. Some 47,270 remain undecided.

The pausing of applications does not affect those already granted, according to BAMF. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said assessments would depend on developments in Syria, and that it was too soon to say whether the country was safe to return to.

Norwegian immigration authorities said Syrians’ asylum applications would neither be denied nor approved for now.

Denmark also paused processing applications and said Syrians whose applications had already been rejected, and who had been given a deadline to leave, would be allowed to remain longer due to the current uncertainty.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer instructed his interior minister to suspend all current Syrian asylum applications and family reunifications, and said that cases in which asylum had been granted would also be reviewed.

Greece paused the asylum applications of about 9,000 Syrians, a senior Greek government source told Reuters. Officials have said the government will meet on Friday to finalise the move.

Kremlin says to discuss Russian bases with Syria’s new rulers

Sweden’s immigration authority did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Germany is gearing up for a snap election set for February, with far-right and conservative parties topping opinion polls.

An Infratest survey published on Friday indicated that voters view migration as Germany’s second biggest problem after the economy.

ProAsyl, a German group providing legal and practical assistance to asylum seekers, said it might take many months for clarity to emerge on Syria’s security situation, potentially exceeding the six-month limit for a decision.

Updating the British parliament on the situation in Syria, foreign minister David Lammy warned that developments could potentially trigger more migration into European states.

“Seeing so many start to return to Syria is a positive sign for their hopes for a better future now that Assad is gone,” Lammy told parliament.

“But a lot depends on what happens now. This flow into Syria could quickly become a flow back out and potentially increase the numbers using dangerous illegal migration routes to continental Europe and the United Kingdom.”

Bashar al Assad European countries

Comments

200 characters

European countries put Syrian asylum bids on hold after Assad’s fall

Pakistan’s remittance inflow at $2.92bn in November 2024, down 4.5% month-on-month

Another record high: KSE-100 closes shy of 110,000

Govt set to start fresh round of its PIA privatisation pursuit

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Two terrorists killed, one injured in DI Khan IBO: ISPR

Amir Hayat ends tenure as PIA Holding Company CEO

Mitchell’s key shareholders halt stake sale talks with CCL Holding

UAE to impose 15% minimum top-up tax on large multinationals from January

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Extreme heat puts garment factory workers in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam at risk: study

Read more stories